New York Reports 437 New Deaths, 12 Days of Immediate Decline in Coronavirus Hospitalizations

ALBANY, NY – 17 APRIL: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a press conference on the corona virus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York. Cuomo along with the governors of other East Coast countries extended the closure of their insignificant business until May 15. “We must continue to do what we do. I want to see that the infection rate goes down … “, he said. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty Images)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that there were 437 corona virus-related deaths on Friday, a small increase from 422 reported yesterday. The total number of deaths in the current state is 16,599.

Cuomo also reported that there were 13,524 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals, the number of which had decreased every day since it peaked at 18,825 patients recorded on April 12.

“What we need to know is when we will return to the point where only a few hundred people show up at the hospital every day with COVID-19 infection,” the governor said.

The total net change in hospitalization yesterday was minus 734, although the average of three days of people going to the hospital with a new coronavirus was 1,184.

“Only in this crazy reality, 1,100 new cases will be relatively good news,” Cuomo said on the number of new cases that have been decreasing every day since April 16. -, three, four hundred new cases per day. “

New York has 271,590 confirmed cases of the new corona virus and has tested 730,656 people so far, according to state COVID-19 Department of Health trackers. The state conducts an average of about 20,000 diagnostic and antibody tests per day, but Cuomo wants to increase that number to 40,000 with the help of the federal government.

Cuomo will sign an executive order to allow more than 5,000 independent pharmacists in the state to carry out diagnostic tests. As a result, he expanded the testing criteria for New Yorkers, who were originally meant for symptomatic people.

“Because we now have more collection sites, more testing capacity, we are able to open up the feasibility for that test,” Cuomo said. The expanded criteria will now include all first responders, health care workers and key employees.

“The more testing we have, the more we will open up eligibility,” Cuomo said, as the country continues to prioritize who will be tested.

While the virus continues a downward trend in New York, the governor said Thursday that projections indicate if the country’s locking order is lifted too quickly, then the infection will spread at a greater rate than in the past.

In comments addressed to those who want to reopen the business now, Cuomo said: “Almost all experts will say not only has the spread of the virus increased, but increased to a higher point than we had first raised.”

The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, released a video on Twitter on Saturday announcing that he would take questions from New York on Saturday using #AskMyMayor, along with giving updates every Sunday to Friday: “This is my promise to every citizen New York: I “I’ll be here to give you information every day. Join me to talk about the road ahead. “

“I want to offer my pledge to all New Yorkers of all faiths, from all backgrounds, in every neighborhood, in every region – I will be there for you,” de Blasio said. He said he had answered 68 questions so far today.