NEW YORK – Coronavirus-related illnesses killed 630 people in the last day in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday, at the worst 24 hours for the state of the United States that hit the hardest.

The novel coronavirus now kills 3,565 people in the state and the situation is of particular concern on Long Island, east of New York City, where the number of cases “is like a wildfire spread,” Cuomo said in a statement news conference.

Health experts calculate that New York, both terrifying in Manhattan and hilly farmland stretching across the Canadian border, could be about a week away from the worst point in the health crisis that killed nearly 60,000 people worldwide.

“We’re not at the top yet, we’re close … Our hopefuls are in place for seven days,” Cuomo said.

“It’s only been 30 days since our first case,” he said. “It felt like a lifetime.”

The United States has the highest number of known cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus-like flu-like disease. More than 300,000 people tested positive in the United States and more than 8,100 died, according to a Reuters talent show.

White House medical experts estimate that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, although fixing orders to stay at home are being followed.

New York City alone accounts for more than a quarter of U.S. coronavirus deaths by Johns Hopkins University. Hospitals and morgues in the city are struggling to treat the sick much and bury the dead.

Crematories prolong their time and burn the bodies at night, with dead bodies piled up so fast that city officials are looking elsewhere in the state for temporary interment sites.

Because of the risk of infection, many people with relatives who are critically ill in New York City will not see their loved ones for the last time.

A resident of the New York-Presbyterian hospital said he and his colleagues made several phone calls to death notifications during shifts this week.

“There’s a kind of uncertainty in telling a family that their loved one died without seeing them,” he said.

An emergency stockpile of medical equipment maintained by the U.S. government has almost run out of protection garb for doctors and nurses.

Cuomo said the Chinese government has facilitated a donation of 1,000 ventilators coming to JFK airport on Saturday.

“It’s a big deal and it’s made a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said.

The sending of fans is the result of a March 27 conversation between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a source familiar with the discussions said.

Almost all Americans are under orders from state and local officials to stay home except for important trips like grocery shopping or seeing a doctor.

Areas of the country such as Florida and Texas that have been slow to lock have begun to take social travel and housekeeping.

“We see what’s happening in New York right now, we’re seeing people die,” Rick Scott, a U.S. senator from Florida, told Fox News Channel.

“People are beginning to understand that the best way we can slow down the spread and really prevent death is through this standard of staying home, only for essential services,” the Texas governor said. Greg Abbott on the channel. He was among the last governors to issue a statewide mandate telling residents to leave their home.

There are still some hold-outs elsewhere, though.

Louisiana pastor Tony Spell said he plans to hold three services at his 1,000-member Life Tabernacle megachurch in a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Palm Sunday this weekend, rejecting state orders against meeting in large groups.

“We support the rules because God’s command is to spread the Gospel,” he told Reuters.

Louisiana has become a hot spot for the virus, on Saturday reporting a 409 deaths jump.

The largest city in the Gulf state, New Orleans, where the Mardi Gras festival in late February is believed to have helped spread the virus before it imposed social travel orders, has become a turning point in the health crisis .

Patients in New Orleans die at twice the rate per capita as in New York.

Louisiana Governor John Edwards said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday – and promised him an additional 200 ventilators from the national stockpile.

Oregon said it is sending 140 ventilators it received last week from the national stockpile to help the struggling New York health care system, effectively fulfilling the role some governors have called the federal government.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a push to expand what he says is a “inadequate” test, promising a five-fold increase over the next few weeks. The state, the majority of America’s population, is on fire for a huge backlog of untested tests that Newsom says have now been reduced to 13,000, up from 126,000 conducted to date.

