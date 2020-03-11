New York sanctuary law released an illegal alien charged with sexual misconduct

An illegal alien agent accused of child sexual abuse has been arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after New York sanctuary state policy has released it to the general public.

Edgar Vinicio Guzman-Borja, a 40-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador, was arrested on February 2 by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, including contact with a victim under the age of 13. of age and injuring a child under 17 years.

Later, ICE agents asked the NYPD to surrender them to Guzmán-Borja for detention and deportation. Instead, thanks to the stringent sanctuary policy of the city and state, Guzman-Borja was again released to the general public in the days following his arrest.

About a month after his arrest, Guzman-Borjas was detained by ICE agents. The illegal alien is currently in federal custody and is awaiting deportation to an immigration judge.

ICE officer Thomas Decker said in a statement:

Despite the lack of cooperation from the city and its resolve to release criminal aliens, including those accused of sex crimes against children again on the city streets, ICE continues to apply this nation’s laws imposed by Congress with professionalism and integrity. Hopefully, for the safety of residents, especially children, the city begins to honor our detainees and stop protecting criminals.

The case is just the latest in New York City releasing illegal aliens back to the public, rather than making them known to ICE for detention and deportation.

Miguel Federico Ajqui-Ajtzalam, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was released by the NYPD in 2018 for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl five times. ICE officials were not able to capture Ajqui-Ajtzalam until about a year later.

As reported by Breitbart News in January, the sanctuary state of New York released more than 7,500 illegal criminal aliens back to communities last year, including convicted killers and sexually abused.

