New York sees its deadliest day in the coronavirus crisis

New York has recorded its biggest one-day jump in deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, but the state governor has indicated other signs that the state could reach a plateau in its harrowing efforts to limit the damage. caused by the pandemic.

The death toll for April 6, 731 marked an increase over the 599 new deaths the previous day, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported on a daily briefing on the coronavirus. The grand total of victims in the state is now 5,489 people.

But Cuomo pointed out that deaths were often a late indicator of patients who fought the disease for days or weeks. While new hospitalizations in the state increased from the previous day’s total, to 654, there were only 89 new ICU hospitalizations attributable to coronavirus.

The ICU figure was the lowest total in the state in two weeks and a sign of optimism as besieged hospitals, particularly in New York City and surrounding areas, had to cope with increasing demands for poor ventilators for patients and personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Resource Center in Maryland, more than 11,000 people have died in the United States, a total that has skyrocketed since the end of March. There are 368,000 confirmed cases, although experts consider the number to be underestimated due to the lack of testing capability in many states.

The resource center recorded 3,485 deaths in New York City alone.

Subway riders, some wearing masks as a protective measure for coronavirus problems, use the New York City subway system on Tuesday. The city has borne the brunt of the pandemic, accounting for over 60 percent of COVID-19-related deaths in the state. (John Minchillo / The Associated Press)

Two senior U.S. federal government health officials said Tuesday that they believe mitigation efforts are working nationally and that they now believe that the coronavirus epidemic may kill fewer Americans than some recent projections.

Surgeon general Jerome Adams said Tuesday that he agreed with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that some research models projected death totals that may prove too high, although neither would offer an alternative estimate.

The White House coronavirus task force projected a death toll from 100,000 to 240,000 a week ago, stating that containing deaths in that range was possible if rigorous physical removal measures were followed, which implied that it could go even further. tall.

Adams on Tuesday told ABC Good Morning America that he had been encouraged by recent data showing a possible “flattening” of the epidemic in some areas, referring to the shape of the curve when deaths are shown on a graph.

‘I feel much more optimistic’

Asked if he believed the death toll would come under the terrible projection of the White House task force, Adams said, “It is absolutely my expectation.”

“I feel much more optimistic once again because I’m seeing a mitigation job,” he added, adding that he agreed with CDC director Robert Redfield that deaths may be less than the totals shown by some computer models.

Redfield reported on KVOI radio in Tucson, Arizona on Monday that the physical distancing of the type ordered by almost all state governors was effective.

“I think you’ll see that the numbers will, in fact, be far less than the models would have predicted,” he said.

A research model from the University of Washington – one of many cited by major health authorities – predicts 81,766 coronavirus victims in the United States by August 4, down about 12,000 from a weekend screening.

WHO. really detonated. For some reason, financed largely by the United States, but very focused on China. We will take a good look. Fortunately, I refused their advice to keep our borders open to China soon. Why did they give us such a wrong recommendation?

– @ realDonaldTrump

President Donald Trump, who previously claimed that the coronavirus would miraculously disappear, responded to the recent White House projection by stating that a death toll of less than 100,000 would be considered a success.

Trump, who promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, although medical experts have yet to reach a consensus on the effectiveness of the drug, has lashed out against China and the World Health Organization in a tweet Tuesday.

Racial disparities “take your breath away”

Governors of New Jersey and Louisiana on Monday signaled signs that the coronavirus epidemic could begin to cry, but warned against complacency.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said that efforts to narrow the spread “are starting to pay off.” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also expressed cautious optimism, noting that new hospitalizations were falling.

But American hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 sufferers, who reported shortages of staff. protective clothing and other supplies while patients agonize on their own, receiving guests is forbidden.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that we will not be playing at Soldier Field. The city is launching a health campaign focused on the city’s black and brown communities, following a media report highlighting the disproportionate number of black residents among those who died from the complications of COVID-19 in the city. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Additionally, early data from U.S. states show that African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting long-standing health disparities and inequalities in access to medical care, experts said.

Chicago officials’ data on Monday showed that black residents account for 52% of coronavirus infections and 72% of COVID-19 deaths.

“Those numbers take your breath away. This is a call to action for all of us,” said Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot.

Election officials Richard Vogel, in the center, and his wife Kathy Vogel, are gone, checking voter information as a volunteer prepares to vote in Beloit, Wisc., Where the primaries were taking place despite the pandemic. (Daniel Acker / Reuters)

Adams, who is black, told the CBS program this morning: “We know that black people are more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, lung disease. And I personally shared that I have high blood pressure.”

The Edwards government said that over 70% of those who died from the disease in his state are African American.

About 90% of Americans live in jurisdictions that have some sort of residence order at home. This includes Wisconsin, but the main state vote took place on Tuesday with fewer polling stations and mitigation efforts taking place after court cases to postpone the event failed.