New York Times approval: NYT approves Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren in Democratic contest

NEW YORK – The New York Times has approved not one but two candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar of the moderate wing of the party and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren of the Progressive wing.

The newspaper said on Sunday that it had chosen the two most effective candidates from the party’s moderate and progressive parties – without indicating a preference for either approach. He praised Warren as “a gifted storyteller” and Klobuchar as “the very definition” of charisma and grain of the Midwest.

In mentioning another favorite, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Times acknowledged his years of experience, but also noted his age, 77, his desire and his occasional blunders. “It is time for him to pass the torch to a new generation of political leaders,” the newspaper said, borrowing from President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address.

The newspaper mentions Senator Bernie Sanders’ 78-year-old age, “serious concerns” about his health, and notes his reluctance to compromise. The paper praised another favorite, Pete Buttigieg, 38, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as likely to have “a bright political future”.

The newspaper changed its approach to presidential endorsements this year, posting footage of interviews with candidates and details of the approval process in a special edition of “The Weekly”, the FX network series on the Times.

In previous election years, the Times has often chosen a popular candidate from the party establishment. The Times endorsed Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary in 2016 and about a charismatic but unproven newcomer, Barack Obama, in 2008.

In 2004 the Times approved John Kerry and in 2000 chose Al Gore. Each time, they chose a candidate who was popular with the Democratic establishment and, with the exception of 2008, the final candidate.

