[new-york-trend-faculty-to-examine-runway-exhibit-that-reminds-observers-of-blackface]

NEW YORK — The Fashion Institute of Engineering has commissioned an investigation into a controversial runway clearly show that reminded some observers of blackface.

The college apologized for the components donned at the exhibit, which was greatly criticized on social media. The accessories incorporated massive prosthetic ears and oversized plastic red lips, but the higher education stated Friday they had been not “aimed at invoking or provoking racial implications.”

“This minute, in our minds, is not about closing a chapter and allowing wounds recover. It is the commencing of accountability. And we can not anticipate our local community to have faith in us with out a comprehensive evaluation of how this arrived about,” Healthy President Joyce Brown said in a statement.

The investigation will analyze “what led up to” the Feb. seven occasion, which coincided with New York Fashion Week.

Product Amy Lefévre, 25, who is black, refused to have on the exaggerated lips and in the end walked the runway devoid of them.

Brown said the college’s dean of the College of Graduate Studies and chair of the MFA Trend Design and style Office have been placed on administrative go away pending the investigation.