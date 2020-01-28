New York unknowns raise SUV after woman was struck by SUV in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A video shows passers-by in New York City tipping over and tilting an SUV on two wheels to free a woman trapped below after being run over.

The accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Delancey and Norfolk streets on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

The victim named Veronika was struck by a Mercedes SUV driven by a 65-year-old woman, police said.

Veronika, 25, fell face down, her ankle stuck under the rear tire of the SUV.

“I think the car pulled me a few meters and my legs were also under the wheels, which was the problem part,” Veronika told WABC-TV.

Colby Droscher captured the video of the scene. She said it was chaotic at the intersection as people tried to figure out what was going on.

“All of a sudden, everyone started running to lift the car,” said Droscher, “and that’s where a lot of us across the street realized had something under the SUV. “

Veronika thinks she was trapped under the car for about five seconds when she heard people talking to her and trying to lift the vehicle.

The good Samaritans quickly ran to Veronika’s aid and lifted the car together.

“I was conscious all the time, so I was able to react to the situation and I crawled as quickly as possible,” said Veronika.

Veronika said that she is grateful to everyone who came to her rescue.

She was able to crawl without broken bones. She was taken to the hospital with pain and bruising.

Veronika said, “I know I have nothing but broken glasses and torn clothes; everything is fine.”

The police assigned the driver of the SUV; and despite what happened, Veronika hopes she is doing well.

Veronika has just started a new job and only two weeks ago she left Germany from New York.

“It’s not the best start of my life in New York, but, you know, it can only go up from here,” joked Veronika.

The 25-year-old woman did not want to show her face on camera, but wanted to talk about what had happened. Here is a long video of the interview with Veronika

