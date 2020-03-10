New York using prison work to make a “superior” hand sanitizer

The New York state announced on Monday that it is using prison labor to produce its own hand sanitizer product to try to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

“We are introducing the New York State Clean Hand sanitizer, conveniently done by New York State,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) at a news conference. Cuomo said the disinfectant is superior to others because it contains 75 percent alcohol.

“At Purell and Mr. Amazon and Mr. eBay, if we continue the price reduction, we will introduce our product that is superior to your product,” Cuomo said. “And you don’t even have the floral bouquet, so stop preying on prices.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces a state-owned hand sanitizer and claims it will be distributed to schools, government agencies, MTAs, prisons and more, calling it “a product superior to the products that are now available. in the market”. https://t.co/iNGFbepCLw #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/naJSkSyj1Y

– ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2020

Corcraft Products, operated by the New York Department of Correctional Services, the Industry Division, manufactures the product and hopes to pump 100,000 gallons a week.

The provider’s mission, according to their website, is to “use the interns in substantial workplaces that will help teach good work ethic and valuable work skills, which will help offset the cost of incarceration, and help reduce the incarceration rate. disruption in the prison environment and meeting the expectations of New York State citizens. “

Cuomo also announced 37 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, sending the state total to 142.

On Saturday, Cuomo announced a state of emergency, allowing “buy fast and quickly contract” to fight the disease.

“Westchester is an obvious problem,” the governor told reporters. “We talk about clusters; Clusters tend to infect more and more people. “

“We are (are) hyper cautious,” he added.