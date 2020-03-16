New York will close all cinemas and concert venues to combat coronaviruses

New York will close all cinemas, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters to try to deal with the coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blazio confirmed that the executive order will come into force on Tuesday and called the disease “unprecedented threat”.

“Our life is changing so that it was impossible only a week ago,” – he wrote de Blazio. “We are starting a series of actions that would not have made had, or trying to save the lives of loved ones, and our neighbors. Now it’s time to take another decisive step. “

He added: “Tomorrow, I will sign an executive order to limit the restaurants, bars and cafes on the export of food and delivery Night clubs, movie theaters, small theatrical ladies and concert halls to be closed Order will come into force on Tuesday, March 17, at 9..: 00. “

Today we took the painful decision to suspend classes in all public schools in New York, starting with tomorrow, March 16. We will start the remote digital training on Monday, March 23, and we will do everything we can to help our children in this.

– Mayor Bill de Blazio (@NYCMayor) March 15, 2020

Describing the impact it will have on the city, Bill de Blasio said, “It does not make a decision, I strongly These places are part of the heart and soul of our city They are part of what it means to be a New York But our… the city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with the mentality of war. we will go through it, but do not do that, we need to bring all the sacrifices necessary to help our colleagues in New York. “

The decision comes after 4882 cases of karanavirusa were confirmed in the United States, the majority in the state of New York. At the time of this writing, the disease has killed more than 6,000 people worldwide.

After the proclamation of de Blazio, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garsetsi also confirmed that at the present time in the city will be closed movie theaters, concert halls and bars.

Yesterday evening, the leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, called on their supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves after the outbreak of the global karanavirusa.

This extra steps we take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the people of LA acting in the north overnight. It is not easy, and I do not make this decision. We will do our best to help businesses and workers affected during this time. pic.twitter.com/FAAOcRBDn7

– Mayor Eric Garchetsi (@MayorOfLA) March 16, 2020

They follow Ariana Grande, which was previously called on supporters to take more seriously coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the CEO of Universal Music Lucian Grange was hospitalized after a disease test.