New York will sue the Trump administration for freezing global access – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML5cc21932c123aa2032f7eb5e3c6214b011%

% MINIFYHTML5cc21932c123aa2032f7eb5e3c6214b012%

New York state officials said Friday that they intended to sue the Trump government for their decision to prohibit thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in programs that allow travelers to avoid long lines at airports and borders.

The lawsuit is said to be the last escalation of tensions between President Trump and his former home state after the Home Security ministry said Wednesday that it would prevent New York residents from participating in Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry.

% MINIFYHTML5cc21932c123aa2032f7eb5e3c6214b013 %% MINIFYHTML5cc21932c123aa2032f7eb5e3c6214b014%

the decision was a reaction to a recent law in New York that allows undocumented immigrants living in the state to obtain driving licenses. The law, known as the law on green light, also prohibits federal immigration officials from accessing the databases of the Ministry of Motor Vehicles without a court order.

% MINIFYHTML5cc21932c123aa2032f7eb5e3c6214b015%

% MINIFYHTML5cc21932c123aa2032f7eb5e3c6214b016%

The Trump government accused New York of interfering with “federal law enforcement efforts to keep our nation safe, for example by adopting the law. The government said it would lift the ban on the Trusted Traveler if New York would allow them access to the registration of motor vehicles.

The lawsuit will be filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James and will claim that the actions of the federal government were arbitrary and fickle, the people of the state did not offer equal protection and the state sovereign immunity was violated, authorities said .

“We’re going to reveal this political intrusion into the government, this harsh political tactic, which is once again harming New Yorkers to make their political position,” Government Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat, said at a press conference in Manhattan. on Friday.

The Ministry of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York is one of more than a dozen states that have passed laws that allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driving licenses. Proponents say such laws make roads safer, offer more economic opportunities and reduce the fear of being deported for a driving violation.

Some states that have introduced the laws also have provisions to protect the personal information of federal immigration officials, but the federal authorities have said that none is as restrictive as that of New York.

The Department of Homeland Security’s decision immediately affects approximately 50,000 residents of the state who apply for Trusted Traveler programs such as Global Entry, which streamlines US customs and border surveillance for international air travelers when they enter the US 175,000 New Yorkers whose membership ends this year also run risks.

Residents could still participate in the PreCheck program of the Transportation Security Administration.

Mrs. James said in a statement that “she would fight the president’s short-sighted crusade against her old house.”

“This is a political retribution, clear and simple,” said James. “And although the President may want to punish New York for tackling his xenophobic policy, we are not going backwards.”