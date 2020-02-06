New Yorkers No Longer Allowed to Renew Global Entry and Trusted Travel Programs: Secretary of DHS

NEW YORK – The US Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday that it would no longer allow New York residents to enroll in its “trusted traveler” programs due to new state law that prevented federal immigration officials to access motor vehicle records.

In a three-page letter, DHS said that legislation, dubbed the “green light” law, prevents federal agencies from protecting residents from “threatening threats to national and public safety.”

The radical move came a day after President Donald Trump criticized New York City, a sanctuary city, in his State of the Union address. Sanctuary cities are localities that offer additional protection to immigrants and refuse to cooperate with federal authorities, and federal law enforcement, which has only intensified since Trump came to power.

The law, which came into effect in December, allowed people without legal permission to be in the United States to apply for a driver’s license. It also included a provision prohibiting DMV state officials from providing data to law enforcement agencies unless a judge instructs them to do so.

The law prevents United States Customs and Border Protection, who patrol the Canada-United States border in New York, and the United States Immigration and Customs, from obtaining information from the owners of the vehicle.

Chad Wolf, acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, called New York’s law “disappointing” in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday evening. He said the suspension of programs, used by travelers to pass customs and airport security quickly, was effective immediately.

“They (New York residents) cannot enroll or re-enroll in these trusted travel programs that customs and border protections offer because we no longer have access to ensure that they meet these program requirements, “he said.

New Yorkers can no longer enroll in the Nexus, Sentri or Fast programs, which speeds up processing between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Senior Advisor to the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, said that the DHS decision was motivated by political reasons.

“This is obviously political retaliation on the part of the federal government and we are going to review our legal options,” said Azzopardi.

Cuomo, a Democrat, approved the green light law last summer, allowing individuals to use documents issued abroad to prove their age and identity so that they can apply for driving privileges. Lawmakers and Cuomo have started to fear that the ICE and the CBP will be able to easily obtain information about applicants for a license, and possibly facilitate their deportation.

