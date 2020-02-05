New Zealand cricket defends mid-season vacation for competitive coach

WELLINGTON – New Zealand cricket on Tuesday defended Black Caps coach Gary Stead’s decision to go on vacation after critics accused him of leaving his team in the hour of need.

The black caps are in the middle of a slump after a 3-0 test series in Australia with a 5-0 win over India against Twenty20 hid at home.

It left the team that was hailed as one of New Zealand’s best a few months ago, lacked confidence and was desperate for leadership.

For this reason, Stead has decided to take a break in the mid-season when New Zealand compete against India in a three-day series and raise the eyebrows of fans of black caps.

To make matters worse, skipper Kane Williamson has a shoulder injury and robbed the team of his punch and tactical talent.

Former captain Jeremy Coney said Stead should focus on changing his team’s fate and not going on vacation.

“Can you see Steve Hansen leaving the All Blacks after beating the (British and Irish) Lions and taking a week off before the second test?” He told Radio Sport.

“This is the job and that is the main part of the season. It is ridiculous that this happens in this difficult time. “

New Zealand Herald sports columnist Chris Rattue said the decision to take a break in the middle of an India tour was “unfathomable.”

“The brilliant Indians are world stars in sport, a team you can measure yourself against,” he wrote.

“Surely every trainer would move heaven and earth to become part of an ODI series against Virat Kohli’s men?”

David White, CEO of New Zealand Cricket, said Stead’s free week was planned six months ago.

“Of all the sports in New Zealand, cricket takes the most time,” he told reporters.

“These people have been away from home for a long time and we have to cope with their workload.”

White said the Twenty20 World Championship in Australia later this year and the new test championship were priorities for 2020, so Stead focused on these formats rather than ODIs.

Despite the outrage in New Zealand, Kohli also downplayed the importance of the ODI series on Wednesday, saying that this was an opportunity for India to experiment with new players.

“ODIs are not as relevant this year as T20s, especially when the (T20) World Cup and the Test Championship are running at the same time,” he said before the ODI opening game in Hamilton.

“I think more new people will get opportunities in the ODIs and really try to express themselves at this level.”