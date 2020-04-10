New Zealand is preparing to end the blockade after success in the battle for coronaviruses

Jacinda Ardern said that New Zealand compliance with restrictions “saved lives” (photos: Getty / AsiaPac)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the country is “turning the corner” in the fight against coronavirus after noting the fewest new cases in three weeks.

She praised the residents for the installation of a “defense wall” that “breaks the transmission chain” after the rapid implementation of blocking measures.

There were 992 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with only one death in the country. Health officials reported that on Thursday 29 new cases were recorded, the fourth consecutive daily decline from 89 was recorded on Sunday and the last sign of flattening the curve.

Ms. Ardern suggested that a four-week block could be eased in just over a week, enabling some to return to work if social distance principles were maintained.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is “turning the corner” in the fight against coronavirus (photo: Getty Images / AsiaPac)

The blockade in New Zealand is expected to expire on April 22 (photo: Getty Images / AsiaPac)

The prime minister said that strict compliance with the rules during the four-week blockade “saved lives”.

She added: “Halfway, I don’t hesitate to say that what New Zealanders have done in the last two weeks is huge.

“In the face of the greatest threat to human health that we have seen for over a century, Kiwi calmly and jointly implemented a nationwide defense wall.

“You are breaking the transmission chain. And you did it for yourself. “

For all the latest news and updates about Coronavirus, click here.

To view our live Coronavirus blog, click here.

A graph showing how the number of cases per day fell after blocking New Zealand

However, she warned against breaking away from the pedal, adding: “We have what we need to win this marathon. You kept calm, you were strong, you saved your life, and now we must go on. “

Ardern said the government will decide on April 20 to relax or extend blocking measures that are currently expected to expire on April 22.

New Zealand confirmed its first case on February 26.

But he began testing over a month earlier, on January 22.

Daily number of coronavirus cases recorded each day in New Zealand (yellow), along with a decreasing rate of virus incidence (red line)

All new arrivals were ordered to quarantine as early as March 14, and cruise ships were banned.

Within a few days, all non-residents and non-citizens were completely banned from entering the country.

Ardern has ruled that citizens returning home will now spend 14 days in an “approved establishment”.

Equivalent figures for Great Britain

On the other hand, the United Kingdom still does not check the health or temperature of people arriving from abroad, including from hotspots such as Italy and China before.

The blockade of New Zealand was imposed when the country had 363 confirmed cases. The United Kingdom entered into force when it was 6650.

Contact our information team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





Coronavirus latest news and updates