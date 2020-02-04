New Zealand man Adam Bascombe dies suddenly in tragic Bali pool accident

A Kiwi man tragically died in an incident at a hotel in Bali.

Adam Bascombe, in his thirties, drowned in the hotel pool.

His body was first discovered by a Swiss tourist who was also staying at the hotel, iNewsBali.id reported.

The hotel clerk called a doctor to examine Adam, the publication reported.

A Givealittle page has been created to support Bascombe’s family and repatriate his body to New Zealand.

“Adam was a man who loved life. He was always full of energy and put others before him,” reads the Givealittle page.

“Her infectious laugh and her charisma have always made those around her feel welcome and her extraordinary ability to look positive in any situation.

“But now we’ve lost that light from a truly loved human.”

Bascombe died suddenly in a drowning accident and was found on January 29, the page says.

“His sudden death in Bali will certainly have a financial impact on his family and all of us who love this man want to show our love and appreciation as he would have done for any of us.

“We want to help obtain financial support to cover part of the cost of expatriating the body to Dunedin to his family and, if possible, to contribute to his funeral costs as well.”

This morning, the page had raised nearly $ 10,000 in three days.

“So my friends, the time has come to dig deep for a man who asked for nothing in this life and who left us too soon and too tragically. Donate instantly please. A little bit helps a lot . “

.