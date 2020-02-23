[new-zealand-moves-to-ban-vaping-ads,-product-sales-to-minors]

A gentleman uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

FEBRUARY 23 — New Zealand’s government stated these days it will introduce guidelines banning all advertisements of e-cigarettes and the sale of these kinds of items to people beneath 18 in a shift to control a current market that has been below pressure globally.

A string of vaping-connected fatalities and diseases tied to e-cigarettes, which enable people to inhale nicotine vapour, frequently flavoured, without having cigarette smoking, have been documented in the United States, top to lawsuits and limits.

The New Zealand invoice, posted on the health and fitness ministry’s site, also seeks to ban e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in smoke-no cost locations, prohibit who can market them and give the govt the powers to recall or suspend vaping products.

“We are generating confident that we are defending our children but at the very same time making sure that smokers who want to use vaping as a quit instrument nevertheless have obtain to those products,” Associate Wellness Minister Jeny Salesa advised condition-owned TVNZ.

Even though the quantity of people smoking cigarettes has steadily fallen in New Zealand, according to formal knowledge, virtually 1 in eight grown ups, or close to 50 % a million people today, are frequent cigarette people who smoke.

The government reported in the bill, which will be proposed to parliament tomorrow, that it “acknowledges” that vaping and smokeless tobacco solutions are considerably less dangerous than smoking cigarettes and the monthly bill would exempt vaping goods from some of the provisions that utilize to tobacco products.

“(The bill) enables all shops to display screen goods in-keep, in distinction to needs that involve tobacco products and solutions to be out of the public’s sight,” the governing administration said.

In the United States, the Trump administration before this calendar year banned some well known e-cigarette flavours to control increasing teenage use of vaping items, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavours to remain on the market.

The New Zealand federal government came shorter of prohibiting flavours, but the invoice limitations common suppliers, these types of as comfort retailers, to marketing only 3 flavours: tobacco, mint and menthol.

“Flavours might be utilised to attract children and younger individuals to vape or use smokeless tobacco products, even so, they also feel to be an critical component in supporting people who smoke to change,” the govt said in the bill. — Reuters