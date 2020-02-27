[new-zealand-organization-confidence-drops-in-january-on-coronavirus-fears]



FILE Photo: Purchasers stand exterior a retail store displaying a revenue indication in central Wellington, New Zealand, July three, 2017. Picture taken July three, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

February 27, 2020

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s companies sentiment dropped in January as the coronavirus outbreak in China brought about common alarm about the outlook for the economic climate and the prospective buyers of corporations, an ANZ Bank study confirmed on Thursday.

The survey’s headline measure confirmed a internet 19.four% of respondents envisioned the economy to deteriorate more than the year in advance, in contrast with 13.2% in the preceding poll in December.

A internet 12.% of respondents anticipated their have companies to improve in the future 12 months, from 17.two% previous month.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon Enhancing by Himani Sarkar)