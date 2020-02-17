[new-zealand-pm-ardern-sees-2020-advancement-slowing-to-2-2.five%-thanks-to-coronavirus]



FILE Picture: New Zealand’s Primary Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks all through an job interview with Reuters in Wellington, New Zealand, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yiming Woo/File Image

February 17, 2020

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand Key Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country’s gross domestic merchandise (GDP) is expected to sluggish to around 2% to two.five% this calendar year, thanks to the financial affect of the coronavirus epidemic.

Ardern explained the forecasts had been from the treasury which experienced previously predicted a GDP development of two.2% to two.8%. She explained the impact will be viewed in the 1st two quarters of the yr.

“Treasury count on things to return to typical in the next half of 2020,” she told a information conference.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon Modifying by Himani Sarkar)