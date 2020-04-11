New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, 56 of which are Australia

MELBOURNE – New Zealand said on Saturday that there were two new deaths due to coronavirus – the largest daily to date despite low numbers and brought the total to four in a country halfway through a four-week period national lock.

Both deaths are older people with underlying health conditions and linked to existing clusters, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said in a television interview.

The number of newly proven cases in the country of approximately 5 million increased by 20 for a total of 1,035.

New Zealand’s broad lock-step measures that saw offices and schools closed and all non-essential services closed as well as strong political leadership from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have been named. for their relative success in containing the virus.

Neighbor Australia has also seen the pace of infections slow down in recent weeks. According to the Australian health service, the number of new confirmed cases rose on Saturday from 86 to 6,238, with 56 deaths.

Australian Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly on Friday said the country was on the ‘cusp’ of eradicating the virus, but added: “Where we are going in the next few weeks or months remains to be seen.”

South Wales Chief Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned on Saturday, however, that despite early signs of stabilization on the rise in new cases, the country is still out of the woods.

“The worst is still hitting us,” he said in a news briefing.

In its toughest crack against the virus yet, Australia has deployed helicopters, police checkpoints and heavy fines to prevent people from traveling during Easter, which began Friday and runs until Monday. .

NSW Minister of Arts Don Harwin quit the cabinet over the weekend after moving to his vacation home, violating a public health order.

“I will not allow my circumstances to become a distraction from (the NSW government’s job) and I am deeply sorry that my residential arrangements have been an issue this season,” Harwin said in a statement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Edwina Gibbs editing)