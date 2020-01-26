New Zealand silver ferns take the title of the Vitality Nations Cup

% MINIFYHTML0952288e9307321844c420999a938b9211%

The world champions were undefeated in the Vitality Nations Cup

The Silver Ferns of New Zealand have secured the Vitality Nations Cup title after a 67-56 win over Jamaica in the final at the Copper Box Arena.

The result completed a clean road of victory for world champions in the competition of four countries and their work in general emphasized the nation’s considerable strength in-depth.

The Silver Ferns, led by coach Dame Noeline Taurua, had arrived in their team in England without much experience, and yet their less experienced players seemed to seem international netball easily.

Taurua had used his first three games to try multiple combinations, but before the Sunday final he shared his intention to launch his strongest seven available for the deciding.

The decision paid dividends immediately and, after turning his first central pass into goal, Phoneix Karaka got a different tone to double his account.

Karaka’s defensive partner Jane Watson would do the same during the competition, as both Jhaniele Fowler controlled well.

Vice Captain Jane Watson was unconditional in defense of the Silver Ferns

The world champions gained a 7-1 lead before Jamaica grew up in the fourth. They each took him back to seven goals and from there the two teams went goal by goal.

A final penalty pass or a shot by Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio gave the world champions the least advantage (16-15) in fifteen minutes.

In the second quarter, Sunshine Girls defenders came to the top. Jodi-Ann Ward arrived at WD and with her Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Shamera Sterling entered the circle.

Dehaney constantly pressed the shooter Maia Wilson and his efforts were rewarded with important ball losses.

Jamaica converted them well, ahead of 25-23, before the Silver Ferns scratched them again to produce a 30-30 stalemate after 30 minutes.

World champions looked elegant throughout the competition.

The Silver Ferns are famous for their work in the third quarter, a quarter that they & # 39; the fourth of the championship & # 39; And by the way, they started as a freight train.

Taurua had decided to mix the image in the middle of the field and together Kimiora Poi and Whitney Souness (in C and WA) found Wilson and Ekenasio with ease.

An advantage of 43-38 developed and, as the discipline of Jamaica decreased, the mattress expanded to 49-41 to three-quarters.

In the last 15 minutes the physical condition of New Zealand stood out, something in which his coach places a lot of emphasis.

Individually they got the best out of their opposite figures and despite some sparkling and creative moments from Jamaica, the world champions finished the competition at the top.

The teams

Start lines

New Zealand

Jamaica

Jane Watson

G K

Kadie-Ann Dehaney

Phoenix Karaka

GD

Sterling camera

Karin Burger

wd

Shaded hems

Shannon Saunders

C.

Nicole Dixon

Gina Crampton

Washington

Khadijah Williams

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Georgia

Shanice Beckford

Maia Wison

GS

Jhaniele Fowler

