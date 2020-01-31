New Zealand Tourism Prepares For Affected Coronavirus

Tourism operators are preparing for a “significant” blow to the fallout from the coronavirus on the Chinese market, an economist predicting a 5% drop in overall tourist arrivals.

The Chinese government’s ban on group travel and package travel by air and hotel covers up to 90% of tourist arrivals. More than 400,000 Chinese visit New Zealand annually, most on vacation and spending more than $ 1.5 billion, making it the second largest market behind Australia.

Westpac chief economist Dominck Stephens said that so far about 9,000 trips had already been canceled in February.

Although sharp, it was “ not devastating, ” as this country had 420,000 foreign visitors in February of last year.

Westpac assumed that all trips through the Chinese Tourism Bureau will be interrupted for two months, and about a quarter of independent travelers from China will cancel, and that there will be cancellations from other countries.

“Based on these assumptions, over the next three months, arrivals of Chinese visitors would be down 40%. This would amount to a reduction of 5% in total arrivals for the quarter,” said Stephens.

These forecasts were based on what has already happened and what is already inevitable. Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis said it was difficult to say what the overall impact of the coronavirus was. Government officials and industry groups were now collecting information.

The last thing the tourism industry needs is ill-informed decision-making and bad advice. ”

Asked about the possibility of financial assistance, the minister said: “It is too early to say if this would be an option – it will be felt in different parts of the sector. (It is) an industry so vast that we cannot yet make these kinds of decisions. ”

Domestic tourism accounted for more than half of the $ 41 billion industry and Davis said it would not be affected.

I hope this warm weather continues and that New Zealanders think about going out and enjoying it. Support our tourism industry this way. ”

A spokesperson for the Aotearoa tourism industry said she had so far received only anecdotal comments from a range of members.

All of this ranges from a couple canceling a B&B to a tour operator losing tens of thousands of dollars in the short term. ”

The impacts are widespread, she said, as operators struggled with a 9% drop in the number of Chinese visitors over the past year.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis said more New Zealanders may want to go out and see the country. Photo / provided

“It will still affect the Chinese New Year period, many operators expected to get a boost over a few weeks,” she said.

Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall said that his organization’s 16 employees in China had stopped promoting that country there.

The potential impact is quite significant from the point of view of the Chinese market. ”

However, Chinese visitors accounted for only 15% of the total number of tourists. The global tourism industry had faced threats from a pandemic before and once completed, the market quickly recovered with increasing numbers.

Some airlines, including Air New Zealand, reduced or interrupted their flights to China as demand began to plummet.

For New Zealand, it was not only the incoming market that was affected.

A major operator that takes groups from New Zealand on vacation to China canceled all visits there in February. Wendy Wu Tours says that all customers have been contacted and advised to book for later in the year. New Zealanders are warned by the government not to travel to Hubei, the province at the center of the epidemic and to avoid non-essential travel elsewhere in China.

Many tourist attractions have been closed due to the decision to extend the Chinese New Year vacation to curb the spread of the virus.

One hotel group, Hilton, said it is focused on the well-being of customers and staff and has previously announced a change and cancellation waiver for all customers who plan to travel to China in February. The same is true for customers traveling from China to Hilton hotels around the world.

.