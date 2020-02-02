% MINIFYHTML9808bc43b0b2a9d4f562aa77020e4da411%

India recovered from awarding the second most expensive in the history of the T20I to complete a clean slate of the 5-0 series on New Zealand.

Chasing 164, New Zealand was limited to 156-9 on Mount Maunganui when India came out of a reverse game with a seven-point win.

The Black Caps looked good in the way of a reassuring victory when a 99-run position between Ross Taylor (53) and Tim Seifert (50) led them to 116-3 in the 13th.

That partnership included the crushing of 34 tenth races of bowling by the Indian sailor Shivam Dube.

Only the Englishman Stuart Broad, who was famous for six and six consecutive six by the Indian Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 World Cup, had admitted more races in a single T20I.

After that attack in Dube, the hosts appeared on full command and needed 66 runs of 60 balls with seven wickets in hand and Taylor and Seifert on their way to half a century.

The resignation of Seifert, however, caused a remarkable collapse, with New Zealand losing six wickets for only 25 races, while India recovered for the win.

Jasprit Bumrah opted for the Indian attack with excellent figures of 3-12 out of four overs, one of which was a girl.

Tourists, who had won the previous two games in an exciting series after a Super Over, had previously made 163-3 with Rohit Sharma, instead of the rested Virat Kohli, who scored earlier with 41 balls. retired injured at 17 with a leg injury.

Watch the first of the three ODIs between New Zealand and India, in Hamilton, live on Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday from 1.55 p.m.