New Zealand wants ‘top scorer’ and dry trend continues

Many areas of New Zealand are looking for an “all-time scorer” this weekend, says a weather forecaster – and drought-stricken areas will likely have to go another week before there is a chance of relief.

Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said the latest maps show how these pockets of the North Island in drought, stretching from east Auckland to Northland, are growing daily in continued drought.

“And the hottest days of summer always come, starting on Friday, over the weekend, and until next week,” he said.

The eastern parts of the South Island, in particular, could see temperatures rise above 35 ° C on Saturday.

“I would not be surprised if some places feel the effects of 37 ° C. And that is preceded by another scorer for Southland, Otago and the interior of the South Island on Friday.”

Noll said the hot trend would likely continue for seven days, in the back half of next week.

For these dry spots in the north of the North Island, there was no sign of rain for at least the next week.

“Many of these places will easily exceed 25 ° C – with some strange points reaching 30 ° C.”

The effect of heat in these drier areas would be exacerbated by the fact that there was little moisture in the soil for the sun to evaporate – which means that its radiative force would be felt much more strongly.

“These places will have a week to contend with, and each day will be damn hot,” he said.

“We are keeping an eye on a trough that could approach the North Island later next week, and put an end to the heat wave and bring rain, but it is still a little early to go.”

Although the Ministry of Primary Industries has not yet classified any region as “an adverse event,” it is monitoring the situation closely, a spokesperson said.

“MPI communicates regularly with local rural support trusts and local advisers, who are in touch with sector representatives and farmers in the affected areas.”

Source / Niwa

The forecast came because many councils were forced to put water restrictions in place in many regions.

At the Auckland dams, the total level of water storage was 77%.

“Although we are keeping a close eye on this, it’s not a concern at this point,” said Watercare spokeswoman Rachel Hughes.

“To ensure that the water stored in our large dams in the Hunua chains is preserved, we maximize production in our water treatment plants in Waikato, Onehunga and Huia when possible.”

Next month, Watercare launches a new campaign to encourage people to think about their water consumption and reduce the amount of water wasted.

“This will include information to educate people about” peak “demand – people use a lot more water on hot days, which causes spikes in demand.”

Water restrictions around NZ

NORTHLAND / KAIPARA:

No hose or sprinkler is allowed in Opononi / Omapere, Kaitaia, Kaikohe / Ngawha, Kawakawa / Moerewa, Dargaville and Ruawai. No sprinkler is allowed in Omanaia / Rawene, Kerikeri / Waipapa, Waitangi / Paihia / Opua and Okaihau. Residents were urged to use the water reasonably elsewhere.

AUCKLAND: No current restrictions in place.

COROMANDEL / HAURAKI: Total ban on watering in the city of Coromandel, Hahei, Whitianga, Waihi and Waikino; use over two days in Whangamata and Matarangi; residents of Tairua, Pauanui and Onemana, and in the district of Hauraki have asked to conserve water.

BAY OF ABUNDANCE / TAUPO: No current restrictions in Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty, Whakatane, Kawerau, Rotorua, Opotiki. Sprinklers and watering systems prohibited in Kinloch, watering of the garden authorized only every other day elsewhere in the district of Taupo.

WAIKATO / WAITOMO: Sprinklers are only allowed on two days in Hamilton, Tauwhare, Matangi, Gordonton, Morrinsville and Te Aroha, and Mokau in Waitomo. The use of sprinklers in Pirongia, Te Awamutu and residents of the Pukerimu program is only authorized between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Residents of Matamata, Te Kuiti, Piopio and Benneydale asked to conserve water.

HAWKE’S BAY AND GISBORNE: Alternative sprinklers and restrictions on the use of hoses at Napier and Hastings, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pipe usage allowed before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. in Central Hawke’s Bay every other day; the use of sprinklers is prohibited and the washing of vehicles and buildings is only authorized with a bucket and sponge. No current restrictions on Wairoa or Gisborne.

TARANAKI: Unattended sprinklers, irrigation systems and hoses prohibited in New Plymouth until the end of March; hand hoses allowed every other day. No restrictions in place at Stratford or Taranaki South.

WHANGANUI / MANAWATU / TARARUA: Total ban on pipes at Akitio and Norsewood. Alternate day restrictions at Dannevirke, Eketahuna, Pahiatua, Woodville and Pongaroa. The residents of Marton have asked to continue to conserve water due to damage to the weir at the Marton raw water supply dam. No restrictions at Whanganui, Ruapehu, Manawatu, Palmerston North.

Wairarapa Sprinklers authorized every other day in Masterton and South Wairarapa. Hand hoses allowed in Carterton every other day.

NORTH LOWER ISLAND: Pipes and sprinklers authorized every day from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily in Horowhenua. Sprinklers and hoses allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Hutt City, Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wellington. No restrictions on Kapiti.

TASMAN / MARLBOROUGH: No restrictions on Tasman, Marlborough and Nelson City.

SOUTHEAST ISLAND: Permanent ban on pipes in the Ashburton district of Dromore, Methven Springfield and Montalto, no “non-essential” use of water is authorized on Mount Somers. Sprinklers and irrigation systems prohibited to residents using the Waipara and Hawarden-Waikari water supplies in Hurunui district. Sprinklers and pipes allowed for a maximum of two hours a day at Twizel. No restrictions on Kaikoura, Christchurch, Waimakariri, Timaru and Waimate and Waitaki.

WESTERN COAST: Residents of the Westport / Carters Beach water supply have asked to limit the amount of water they use each day. No restrictions in the districts of Gray or Westland.

OTAGO AND SOUTHLAND: Notice of temporary water conservation for Alexandra. Clutha district sprinklers are only allowed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. No restrictions in place at Gore, Dunedin, Queenstown, Southland and Invercargill Lake District.

