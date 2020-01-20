New Zealand’s beautiful night sky: why you should enjoy it this summer

On a clear night in most places in New Zealand, you can enjoy a clear view of the beautiful southern night sky. Yet this treasure is the one with which we lost our connection, says Naomi Arnold, author of the new book Southern Nights. She tells the science reporter Jamie Morton how our light pollution is now threatening some of the darkest skies in the world – and why we should get out and enjoy it this summer.

How did you come up with this book? Was it a story that, as a science journalist, didn’t seem well told yet?

HarperCollins’ New Zealand editor Alex Hedley approached me in May 2017 with an idea for an accessible, illustrated introduction and guide to the southern night sky.

At the start of my research, I realized that much of New Zealand’s fascinating astronomical history was hidden in academic journals and club stories.

There had been a few books on astronomy and stargazing in New Zealand for a general audience such as that of Richard Halls. How to contemplate the southern stars and Vicki Hyde Godzone Skies.

But we wanted to produce a very beautiful book that would show New Zealand astronomy to the general public, discuss its importance, its fascination and its beauty, and would really showcase New Zealand astrophotography.

Aurora Australis hides the coast of Otago. Photo / Ian Griffin

The legacy of Aotearoa / New Zealand seems to be linked to our night sky, the celestial navigation used by those who arrived ashore in the first waka, Captain James Cook and the observations of his astronomer Charles Green on the transits of Venus and Mercury here two and one half a century ago. Do you think this popular connection has been lost over time?

Yes. We no longer need astronomy to guide us in our daily lives or to help us navigate.

Outside of science, the night sky has become a hobby for some and an occasional rural curiosity for the rest of us.

As cities have become more illuminated, we have lost our vision of the stars, and I think with that we have lost a very important connection to the environment, animals and the rest of humanity.

Once you consider that the night sky and its regular annual pattern is the only thing in the natural world that will not change in our lives, and that this experience is the same for everyone on the planet, you really start to feel it is a roof over our shared humanity.

A view of the night sky from the south of Kareponia (California) Hill in Northland. Photo / Jade Yates

Knowing a little about astronomy and the night sky is a powerful resource for culture, science, history, art, health, zoology and pure beauty.

But there is a growing movement of the dark sky that has recognized what is lost, and it’s impressive to see the recent resurgence of Maori astronomy, unleashed by people like Dr. Rangi Matamua from the University of Waikato, who makes huge efforts to share his knowledge tatai arorangi via social media and conferences.

We have some of the darkest skies in the world and I would like to see more New Zealanders spending more time admiring them, which helps keep them from light pollution.

On this resurgence: we see more people celebrating Matariki each winter, some suggesting that the Maori New Year is observed as a holiday, or at least given more importance than other occasions on the calendar like Guy Fawkes’ day. . Is this something you would like to see?

Personally, yes, but it depends on how the Maori think their traditional astronomical knowledge is used in this way, of course.

Some stars are reserved for tohunga, but there are many stories that local iwi use for consumption by the general public in their community celebrations.

All in all, it cannot be a bad thing that more New Zealanders discover and respect the vast stock of astronomical knowledge that the Maori have and how it helped them survive the start of New Zealand.

At the same time, it is also important for New Zealanders to understand how much of this knowledge has been lost through forced cultural assimilation and the early imposition of Christianity by Pākehā to such “pagan” practices.

Matariki is also great for introducing kids to space – and Guy Fawkes is lame.

Do you think that our knowledge of the southern night sky has been somewhat confused by references in American television and cinema to features of the northern night sky, such as the Big Dipper or the North Star?

Certainly – we now have a large telescope at home and we have brought guests to observe objects in the summer night sky.

Many people ask questions about the Big Dipper and the North Star, but you can’t see them from New Zealand.

Stars in the night sky over Havelock North at Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Duncan Brown

We don’t have a really practical star to locate the celestial south pole almost exactly and find the south, like the north star in the northern hemisphere; instead, we have a patch of dark sky called the southern solar pit rather informal.

But I think the Southern Cross presents itself as a culturally relevant constellation, and it’s fun to show people and kids how to use it to find the south, too.

Compared to the northern night sky, what is above us has only been explored relatively recently. Why is it?

New Zealand was inhabited much later than the rest of the world, and much of the southern sky was unknown to Europe until explorers began to venture here, map and publish it.

Amateur astronomy has always been healthy in New Zealand and astronomers have made a significant contribution to world knowledge, but in terms of professional astronomical scientific research, there simply weren’t as many professional observatories in the southern hemisphere relative to the north, despite New Zealand. position on the planet being an important point in continuous global observation.

In 1960, for example, there were only 10 observatories located in the entire southern hemisphere, compared to 88 in the northern hemisphere, and none of them was in a site carefully chosen for the quality of their sky. .

Even if they were, the telescopes in the southern hemisphere had the power to capture only 10% of the light from the telescopes in the north.

Finally, efforts were made to remedy this, in particular by creating the Mount John Observatory of the University of Canterbury at Tekapo, in collaboration with a university in the United States.

The Matariki star system which rises, around the time of the winter equinox, in the sky of north-eastern New Zealand, marking the start of a new year according to the ancient Maori tradition . Photo / File

At the time of the last check, the levels of light pollution over New Zealand were not too bad. Depending on the land area, about three-quarters of the North Island and 93% of the South Island had a night sky that was pristine or degraded only near the horizon. Yet is there any danger that we could lose this?

Yes, because wherever people go, they bring light.

Humans like to extend their daylight hours with artificial light. I think that preserving the dark sky should be enshrined in law and building codes by using exterior lighting suitable for roads, homes and commerce.

This includes the color temperature – the warmer the better, for the circadian health of animals and humans – the brightness, the placement of light, the shielding and whether light is needed.

Once a light is installed, it is difficult to remove it.

We have heard a lot about these dark sky reserves and are working to create them in New Zealand. Can you tell me exactly what it is, their importance and their benefits?

There are about a dozen groups in New Zealand working on dark sky accreditation through the International Dark Sky Association.

This means that they actively preserve and celebrate their night sky.

There are several levels of accreditation, including dark sky sanctuaries – Great Barrier Island and Stewart Island are our two existing ones – reserves like Aoraki-Mackenzie, parks, etc.

Matariki is becoming an increasingly important date in the New Zealand calendar. Photo / Jason Urlich

They are full of wonderful people who are really passionate about astronomy and all the benefits that the dark sky can bring to New Zealand in terms of human health – too much light at night has been implicated in a multitude of diseases of the depression to cancer – tourism, culture preservation, education, science and beauty.

Preserving the night sky does not mean that we will have to do everything in the dark, but it does mean making smarter use of the light we have, wasting less electricity and sending less light directly into the sky.

For Kiwis wanting to learn a little more about astronomy and our sky, going out into the backyard and looking up can seem a little intimidating. Where to start? Would you recommend a few trips to the local observatory before you start stargazing?

You can go to an observatory to find out about their different programs, but it’s great to learn about the stars and constellations visible from your own backyard and to learn how they move relative to your rear fence. , for example.

It’s a good way to start imagining how it all works. You can use your neighbor’s fence and roofs as your own personal Stonehenge.

If you want to go out tonight, I would just download an app like Night Sky, SkyView or SkyGuide – there are loads of them – and I point. They have dark modes so that you don’t lose your night vision.

The black sky reserves, as at Lake Tekapo, are much more numerous than the black sky sanctuaries. Photo / Earth & Sky Ltd

These applications really help to visualize the functioning of the universe. A pair of binoculars can help you see more.

The Stellarium app is also very cool – it’s a desktop program that allows you to zoom in and out over time, to see how planets and stars move up and down.

If you want to see deeper into the sky, the folks at AstroNZ – an offshoot of the Auckland Astronomical Society which reinvests all the funds it brings back into the business and supporting astronomy and science education across the board. New Zealand – will put you up with a decent telescope at a reasonable price.

You can find your local dark sky preservation society or create one if there isn’t one.

You can go to a star party organized by the astronomy section of your local scientific society and useful people with telescopes will show you cool things through them, like clusters and nebulae.

Naomi Arnold’s new book, Southern Nights, crosses New Zealand’s long connection to its night sky. Image / supplied

The Royal Astronomical Society of New Zealand has mailing lists and newsletters, and I will also follow Living by the Stars with Professor Rangi Matamua on Facebook to learn more about Maori astronomy.

He has 20,000 followers so you will be in good company if you have any questions.

One last question: what are your favorite things in our night sky?

Overall, the fact that he is still there.

It’s so rewarding to go out on a dark night and lie down with a blanket and spend a few minutes sinking in wonder, since you are a passenger on a planet whipping in space, and each one of these bright white dots is a little sun or planet, and the more you learn, the more questions you ask, and then you are galvanized to find out more.

Everyone has sometimes felt moments.

It is refreshing to consider how unimportant your life is and to reflect on how our ancestors used the heavens to live their lives, and what people on the other side of the world are doing right now.

“It is refreshing to consider how unimportant your life is and to think about how our ancestors used the sky to live their lives,” says Naomi Arnold of stargazing. Photo / provided

When we went out last night with the telescope, most of the planets were plunged under the horizon and it’s just a cool thing to think where they were then in relation to yourself and when we could see them again, turning Earth your head like a Rubik’s cube, impatient to see Scorpius and the galactic nucleus of the Milky Way come back to view as winter approaches.

It’s like a brain and perspective reset. And spending time without light under a dark sky is also great for creating that drowsy camping-holiday type evening dizziness that can be so elusive in our normal busy lives.

Southern Nights, by Naomi Arnold, (HarperCollins, $ 65).

