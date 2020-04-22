New Zealand’s COVID-19 eradication strategy appears to be paying off

After more than a month confined to the mainland without being immersed in salt and sea, the New Zealander Zen Wallis says he seems to live in someone else’s body.

“It’s really strange not to go into the water,” the professional surfer told CBC News. “My skin is different; my hair is different.”

Surfing was one of the victims of New Zealand’s extreme COVID-19 blockade introduced in mid-March, one of the most rigorous regimes for fighting viruses anywhere in the world.

Wallis, 28, runs a surf school in Piha, New Zealand’s North Island, a 45-minute drive from the capital Auckland.

Coming to the end of summer in the southern hemisphere, he says his lessons would normally have been full and would have remained in the water as long as there was daylight in the sky.

The deserted beach of Piha, New Zealand, which is normally full of surfers. (Luke Darby)

“It was an interesting call to take – to actually make it (surf) criminal,” he said in a Skype interview, but with the end of the surfing ban and many other activities now just days away, Wallis says he Hear Earnings New Zealand probably made the ban worthwhile.

“We may be able to reopen New Zealand if we can” crush “this,” he said of the government’s stated goal of eradicating the infection.

Eradicate Covid-19

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that what New Zealand calls its category 4 measures – the most intense level – would last until Monday April 27, after which the country will return to category 3, a level with higher freedom.

“We have done what few countries have been able to do – we have stopped a wave of devastation,” said Ardern, who received widespread praise both at home and abroad for taking timely and decisive action against COVID. -19.

“The number of cases to which each person with the virus transmits is now 0.48, less than half a person each. Overseas, the average is 2.5 people, so we have among the lowest number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the world “.

As of Tuesday, the country of five million people has recorded 1,445 cases and only 13 deaths, most of them in nursing homes.

Even most infected people have now recovered.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media on March 13. “We have done what few countries have been able to do – we have stopped a wave of devastation,” he said on April 20. (Martin Hunter / Reuters)

For most of March and April, only essential trips to the grocery store and pharmacies were allowed under category 4 block, along with short trips out for business. Swimming on the beach – and surfing – were not designated as essential activities and related activities were closed.

Strict measures

The measures, in effect since March 25, go significantly beyond what most Canadian provinces have introduced.

In British Columbia, for example, restaurants have served takeaway food, many public parks and beaches have remained open, companies such as Amazon and Canada Post have made deliveries, and some retailers have been able to continue with store sales throughout the time respecting the guidelines for physical removal.

While most nations have focused on flattening the case curve to ensure that healthcare systems are not overwhelmed by the spike in infections, the New Zealand government soon decided to take a big step forward and try to clear COVID- 19 completely.

Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland. (Siouxsie Wiles / Skype)

“It’s a viable strategy only if you do it early enough. It becomes more difficult to do it the longer you let it go,” said Siouxsie Wiles, an infectious disease expert at the University of Auckland.

Wiles, with striking bright pink hair and an easy way to communicate difficult concepts, has become a sort of national celebrity since the beginning of the epidemic with almost daily appearances in the local media.

Measles outbreak

In an interview with CBC News, he said that one of the key considerations for the Ardern government in taking the most rigorous measures possible was the interconnection that the country has with many small Pacific islands that were in an extremely position poor to fight COVID-19.

“We saw Samoa last year when we exported measles, what was absolutely devastating for them. They simply don’t have the health system we have.”

In 2019, the small nation in the South Pacific recorded nearly 6,000 measles cases causing 84 deaths. Scientists believe the disease was transported there by an infected patient arriving on an Air New Zealand flight.

After April 27, Wiles says the plan is to keep New Zealand’s borders closed to international travelers and to carefully follow every new COVID-19 case that occurs, looking for and isolating anyone who has had contact with the infected person.

“If the track of your contacts and the tests are good enough, you can minimize epidemics: you can find cases and stop the spread.”

The surfing community of Piha, on the northern island of New Zealand, is a ghost town after an intense blockade of a month. (Luke Darby)

While New Zealand health officials did not disclose the raw data about their ability to contact the track, several independent experts involved as consultants agreed with the Ardern government’s approach and that New Zealand is able to make the research work. contacts.

Incomplete data

Opposition politicians, however, insist that the blockade could have ended earlier if the government had been more direct about its ability to monitor the spread of the virus.

“This is a real shame, as companies will suffer further damage and this will lead to poor health outcomes due to the enormous stress that this will cause many people,” said Simon Bridges, leader of the opposition national party.

In practice, Category 3 will leave New Zealanders freer than Canadians in some ways, but not in others.

People will be able to extend their “bubble”, as health officials refer, by making health workers or cleaners return to their homes, for example, as long as these workers don’t visit other homes as well.

The schools will open for elementary and middle school students, but the expectation is that any student who is able to continue with online learning from home will do so.

Wallis is ready to return to the water, having been stranded in the past month because of COVID-19. (Luke Darby)

They will be allowed to take over industries such as construction and forestry. Restaurants will not be able to open for table service, but takeaway service will be allowed.

And people will be able to go to the beach again to surf.

Relapse possible

After two weeks, if there is no relapse of COVID-19, the prime minister said the nation could switch to Category 2 by mid-May, which would allow for even greater freedoms.

Taiwan and South Korea have had similar success to New Zealand in acquiring the virus, although Singapore, which was also viewed as a textbook case, is now experiencing a dramatic second wave of infections after initially loosening its prohibitions.

Wiles says it is still too early to know when international flights will resume in New Zealand, but she expects the first steps to be to resume the flight to other countries, such as Taiwan or the South Pacific, which have practically canceled out infection.

“We could end up having countries around the world that are these small islands that you could travel between,” he said.

“Moving forward, it’s an interesting thing to maintain (a virus-free state).”

All of this is encouraging news for Zen Willis, who is planning to return to the water first Monday morning once the surf ban is lifted.

“I’m excited. I’m getting ready now,” he said.

However, after that instantaneous rush, he says, he worries about how long it will take to recover his business and so many others.

“I’m sure people will want to surf, but obviously there is no tourism.”

“There will be a success … for a long time.”