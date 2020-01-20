New Zealand’s first MP and Minister Shane Jones targets biblical climate change activists

New Zealand’s first French-speaking MP and Minister Shane Jones launched a scathing attack on climate change activists who want Kiwis to eat less meat, exploding their form of “denouncing the ecological Bible”.

He compared them to “workers of the medieval torture chamber” and promised to rally against this type of “absolutism” in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

His comments come after the government, of which he is minister, announced that schoolchildren would be made aware of climate change in the classroom.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said children will learn about the role science plays in understanding climate change, as well as its impact on the planet globally and locally.

They would also learn to help reduce and adapt to its impact on daily life.

Climate Change Minister Green MP James Shaw said one way children can help reduce emissions is by eating less meat.

Speaking to Radio Waatea today, Jones dismissed this advice as “absolutism” – but did not mention Shaw’s comments.

In a statement to Herald, Shaw said, “The climate change resource kit for schools is science-based.”

Jones criticized what he described as “absolutism” which he said “infected” the climate change debate in New Zealand.

“Absolutism is what you hear from biblical bashers,” he said.

“Absolutism is what we saw in medieval times putting people on the shelf because there was an absolute feeling of conviction that their perspective was the only perspective.”

Jones added that New Zealand First is very interested in how our society is adapting to weather and climate change.

“But our party is deeply suspicious of any scientist who begins to preach this gospel of absolutism – we do not like it and we will not consent to it.

“If you defend the industry, it doesn’t mean you deny the existence of climate change and changing weather conditions.”

He said that some of the activists were like “workers in the medieval torture chamber [who] don’t want you to talk about accommodation.”

“They want you to join their high-pitched voices.”

And Jones said he had no plans to stop eating meat.

“I won’t give up eating hearty qualities of kaimoana [seafood] or meat – that’s how I grew up.”

