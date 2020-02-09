New Zealand’s largest amateur rocket takes off from Waikato paddock

Since its modest beginnings in a hangar at Te Pahū, the country’s largest amateur rocket has fired into the sky from a Waikato paddock.

The 6.5-meter-high rocket, a life-size replica of NASA’s Nike Smoke, was the grand finale of the New Zealand Rocketry Association (NZRA) National Launch Day on Sunday.

Rocket enthusiasts, ranging from children to members of the Nike project to six, went to the paddocks of an Orini farm to watch their homemade rockets fly away.

Grayson Spittle, 15, from Mount Wellington with his house rocket. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sunday’s Havoc in the Paddock was the highlight of the three-day event, with Nike launching the product of 10 months of work from enthusiasts.

The 1960s rocket replication was managed by Ethan Kosoof of Huntly, Dr. Martin Van Tiel and his wife Debbie of Taupiri, Chris North of Onewhero and Kelvin and Kim McVinnie of Te Pahū.

Dozens of rockets were launched Sunday at Havoc in the Paddock. Photo / Dean Purcell

The team, all members of the New Zealand Rocketry Association, specially built the rocket for the event.

Without testing before Sunday’s launch, it was on hold if the rocket would really fly.

But to the delight of the Nike team and rocket enthusiasts in the paddock, the giant rocket exploded in the sky, sparks and smoke trailing behind.

