[Newberry County teen struck and killed by prepare]

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Place of work suggests a teen has died just after being struck by a prepare although walking in the 6500 block of SC Highway 76, which is positioned in the Prosperity location of Newberry County .

Authorities say the incident happened just right before 9 this morning as the teenager was walking in the 6500 block of SC Freeway 76 which is located in the Prosperity space of Newberry County.



The County Coroner, Laura Kneece has recognized the victim as 16 yr previous Phillip Woodruf from Prosperity. An autopsy done by Forensic Psathologist, Dr. Kelly Rose demonstrates Woodruff was died as a final result of blunt drive trauma to the head, neck, and torso, she goes on to say the way of loss of life has been dominated accidental in character.



The lead to of the fatal crash remains below investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Workplace along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Transportation.