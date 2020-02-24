[Newberry guy missing from Dreher Island State Park]

NEWBERRY COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- Newberry County Crisis Expert services and the Sheriff’s Office environment are searching for a lacking person very last seen at Dreher Island State Park.

The man was in the primitive camp sites of the point out park positioned exterior of Prosperity, SC on Lake Murray.

Carlos Baca, Hispanic male, 22, was very last observed at 3: 00a.m. Sunday. He’s described as 5’10”, 170 lbs ., with brown curly hair.

He was previous observed sporting a camouflaged pull more than with hood, black shirt, light-weight coloured denims, and white sneakers.

Newberry County Crisis Solutions, Sheriff’s Business office, State Park Rangers, and Condition agencies are assisting in the search.