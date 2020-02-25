[Newberry rescue recovers body in ‘shallow water’]

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County H2o Rescue Dive Staff suggests they are in the course of action of recovering a system not significantly from a campsite of a person who authorities say disappeared Sunday.

Captain Glenn Hamm, suggests the Company, and the Newberry County H2o Rescue Team have been exploring for the missing considering the fact that yesterday with the help of different jurisdictions and organizations.

Authorities say the overall body that has not nonetheless been discovered, but was uncovered in what officials have explained as “relatively shallow water” Monday all-around 3PM following searching the place considering the fact that yesterday. According to the Dive Team PIO Captain, specialised equipment, which includes facet scan sonar were utilized to aid different companies find and recuperate the body.

An investigation is ongoing.