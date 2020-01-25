Newborn baby found abandoned on Hackney Street

A newborn baby was found abandoned on a street in east London.

The little boy was found shortly after 11:30 am on Saturday January 25 on Sandringham Road in Hackney.

The daughter of the man who found the baby, Leanna Fusco, said the umbilical accord was still tied.

Police have made an urgent appeal for the mother to come in to make sure she can receive medical care and support.

The child was found wearing a gray babygrow and a gray hat. He was also wrapped in a white knit blanket.

An article on the baby, written by Leanna, was widely disseminated on social networks in an attempt to find the mother.

The London Ambulance Service took the baby to an East London hospital and initial investigations suggest that he was not born in the hospital.

In a direct call to the mother, Inspector Kevin Weeks of the Central East command unit said, “I urge the mother of this baby to contact the police, your local hospital or have general surgery and tell us that you are safe and can receive any medical care you may need.

“Our main goal is to ensure the well-being of you and your child.

“I also invite anyone who has information that could help us reunite this baby with his mother to come forward.”

Anyone with information that could assist the police should call 101 and indicate 3039 / 25Jan CAD.

