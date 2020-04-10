Newborns in Thailand receive Coronavirus face shields at birth

Babies born in and around Bangkok are equipped with mini face shields as additional protection against Wuhan’s coronavirus. Other hospitals in Thailand are doing the same, reports said this week.

Staff at Bangkok’s Praram 9 Hospital said they implemented the practice “because security is our highest concern” in a Facebook statement Friday. The face shields were designed to provide new mothers who give birth to the hospital “tranquility,” according to BBC Thailand, which adds that the mini visors are meant to be temporarily worn, such as when babies are being transported from home to hospital.

Designed to repel droplets of moisture that carry the cough or sneeze virus, clear plastic shields move away from the faces of babies, with a foam strip on their forehead creating a gap between their face and face. visor.

Babies are at risk for Wuhan’s coronavirus, though less so than other demographics, such as the elderly.

On Feb. 2, a Chinese newborn was diagnosed with coronavirus only 30 hours after birth, the youngest case to date. The baby was born in Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic – to a woman who had tested positive for the virus before giving birth, according to Chinese state media. It was unclear how the virus was transmitted, either to the uterus or after delivery.

On Friday, it was reported that a one-day-old boy died of the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana.

Thailand reported the first Wuhan coronavirus case in January. On March 26, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha placed the country in a one-month emergency state to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The state of emergency empowers the Thai government to implement curfews, hold meetings and deploy military forces to apply coronavirus restrictions. The law governing public administration in emergency situations also allows the government to censor the media.

On Friday, Thailand reported 50 new cases of coronavirus and one new death, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 2,473 and the death toll to 33 as of Friday’s press release.

On April 1, reports of Buddhist monks in Thailand wearing customized masks and health shields circulated in all Thai media. The monks designed the masks to protect them from Wuhan’s coronavirus as they collected alms.