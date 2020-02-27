newcastle-defender-ciaran-clark-ruled-out-for-relaxation-of-time-with-ankle-injuries

Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has been dominated out for the relaxation of the year after the complete extent of his ankle injuries sustained earlier this month was verified.

Clark, 30, will also miss out on the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 participate in-off towards Slovakia in March.

Getty Photographs – Getty Clark is the 3rd Newcastle defender to sustain a extended-expression personal injury this period

He picked up the harm following going in for a tackle towards Bukayo Saka throughout Newcastle’s defeat at Arsenal on February 16.

The centre-back left the Emirates Stadium on crutches and experienced been sporting a protecting boot, but his hopes of returning in advance of the finish of the time have now been dashed.

Newcastle are still to remark, but it is understood the previous Aston Villa centre-again experienced ligament damage which will rule him out for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

Clark had be in wonderful type for Newcastle and returned to action for his country as a 50 %-time substitute in the one-1 qualifier attract with Denmark in November.

Glen Johnson picks top rated-five players for new Premier League Corridor of Fame – no Shearer?

He is the third Magpies defender to be struck by a lengthy-phrase injury this term with Paul Dummett currently sidelined by a hamstring challenge and mortgage signing Jetro Willems recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament.

With wing-backs Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo also on the casualty list and mortgage signing Valentino Lazaro suspended for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley, head coach Steve Bruce has seen his selections decreased appreciably.

Having said that, he however has Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune at his disposal, while Danny Rose arrived on bank loan from Tottenham previous thirty day period.

The Magpies at present lie in 14th put, 7 factors obvious of the relegation zone, but with do the job still to do after gathering just two details from the final 12 on give.