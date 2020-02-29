newcastle-defy-coronavirus-fears-by-shaking-hands-with-burnley-pre-match-regardless-of-coaching-floor-ban

Newcastle took portion in the pre-match handshake with Burnley in advance of their Leading League clash – in spite of banning handshakes at their schooling floor to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Sport has been strike hard by the COVID-19 outbreak – with Italian domestic football and 6 Nations fixtures postponed – and Premier League clubs have started out getting precautions.

As of 9am on Saturday, a lot more than 10,000 persons in the United kingdom experienced been analyzed for the virus – with 23 confirmed as good.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce informed the media in his press meeting on Friday: “There’s a ritual listed here that most people shakes hands with everybody as quickly as we see each other just about every early morning – we have stopped that on the guidance of the health practitioner.

“Were like every person else. Luckily, we’ve bought a wonderful medical doctor here and he will keep us knowledgeable of what we have to do.

“We’re like everyone else, we’re glued to the Television set for in which it is heading to go future and let’s hope it does not get any even worse in this region.”

However, there were being handshakes before the video game at St James’ Park, and in every single Premier League match on Saturday.

There was, even so, no handshake before the League Two clash amongst Morcambe and Crewe thanks to guidance on coronavirus.

Premier League giants Arsenal are also taking extra steps to stop a coronavirus outbreak in London – banning any journalists exhibiting signs of the ailment.