Newcastle fan has his penis exposed on camera to celebrate Allan Saint-Maximin’s strike

A high-spirited Newcastle fan decided to show himself when he celebrated Allan Saint-Maximin’s win in extra time against Oxford – but he was unfortunately held in front of the camera.

Oxford won the fourth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night with two goals in a hectic 6-minute final, but Saint-Maximin’s goal was enough to win the competition 3-2 for Steve Bruce.

The fan was caught in front of the camera, as can be seen above

Newcastle have been lacking in the last cup races, but they would have believed they would be on a smooth course by matchday five, as Sean Longstaff and Joelinton had scored two goals at half-time James’ Park.

But the opponents of League One gathered late – the free kick from Liam Kelly brought them back into play before Nathan Holland’s nice goal in added time extended the game into extra time.

Karl Robinson’s team was the livelier of the two teams when the extra 30 minutes started, but after a few mistakes from his teammates, Saint-Maximin did the heroic deeds.

The 22-year-old winger blinded fans this season with silky skill and electric pace, though it seems like a fan is a little too excited by the stunning FA Cup goal.

Getty Images – Getty

Saint-Maximin scored a sensational winner for Newcastle on Tuesday evening

Getty Images – Getty

The 22-year-old thought it safe to celebrate with the fans

Instead of taking part in the frenetic celebrations in the hall, the unidentified trailer decided to open his pants and throw out his penis to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The game was broadcast live on BBC One and television cameras recorded the incident.

And as if the obscene celebration wasn’t ridiculous enough, an ad for Viagra can be seen on the electronic hoarding below.

Saint-Maximin clearly recognized the funny side of the situation and went on Twitter to joke with the Magpies fans.

BBC ONE

The fans did not lose the irony of a Viagra advertisement under the obscene gesture

