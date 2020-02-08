Newcastle fan who flashed the penis to celebrate Allan Saint-Maximin’s goal, which is NOT forbidden for life

A Newcastle fan who celebrated an obscene party with his penis was – contrary to popular belief – NOT locked for life.

Police are investigating the incident that followed Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Oxford United in the FA Cup.

BBC ONE

The Newcastle fan was caught celebrating Allan Saint-Maximin’s goal a little too vigorously

So far, however, no arrest has been made and no order to block has been executed.

It is believed that a fake news article posted online has convinced thousands that the fan has received a lifelong ban due to the incident.

Saint-Maximin and his Premier League counterpart, Jack Grealish, were publicly critical of the apparent punishment on social media, but the investigation is still ongoing.

But the guy who came out has a lifelong ban

– Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) February 6, 2020

Saint-Maximin, who has been joking around on the internet since the bizarre moment was recorded, went to Twitter to respond to the news and shared a video from a scene in The Wolf of Wall Street.

A Newcastle United spokesman said: “We are aware of footage showing a fan’s clearly inappropriate actions during the final phase of the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Oxford United.

“We have been asked to assist the police in their efforts to identify the supporter in question and we will do our full support.”