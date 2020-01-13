Newcastle full-back Jetro Willems found Adama Traore struggling to beat Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Newcastle left-back Jetro Willems said it is harder to play against Adama Traore than against Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair met on Saturday in a 1-1 draw between the wolves and the magpies.

Getty Images – Getty

Adama Traore is in the form of his life for wolves

Although Willems restricted the influence of Traore, who scored five goals and four assists this season, he called the winger “incredible”.

And Willems praised the graduates of the Barcelona Academy more highly by rating him higher than the Juventus striker and the legendary Ronaldo of Real Madrid, with whom he played at the 2012 European Championship in the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old, who was loaned to Newcastle by Eintracht Frankfurt, said: “I’ve played against some very good players in my career, but no one as fast as Traore.

“He is incredible, definitely an animal. Not only is he incredibly fast, he’s so strong too.

“He is known as the fastest man in football and now I know that is true.

getty images – getty

Jetro Willems was memorized by Adama Traore’s pace and strength

“I like to think that I’m pretty fast too, at least before I played against him – that was different.

“I played against Ronaldo, who is fast but not that fast. Of course, he’s so clever, but sometimes it’s easier than competing against someone at incredible pace.

“But it’s as tough an afternoon as I was, even though I thought I did a good job.”

Traore joined Wolves in 18 million pounds from Middlesbrough in 2018, but only made eight Premier League starts in his debut campaign.

In the meantime, the 23-year-old has established himself as a regular at Molineux. Nuno Espirito Santo is in seventh place in the table.