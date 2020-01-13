Newcastle full-back Jetro Willems found Adama Traore struggling to beat Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Newcastle left-back Jetro Willems said it is harder to play against Adama Traore than against Cristiano Ronaldo.
The pair met on Saturday in a 1-1 draw between the wolves and the magpies.
Getty Images – Getty
Adama Traore is in the form of his life for wolves
Although Willems restricted the influence of Traore, who scored five goals and four assists this season, he called the winger “incredible”.
And Willems praised the graduates of the Barcelona Academy more highly by rating him higher than the Juventus striker and the legendary Ronaldo of Real Madrid, with whom he played at the 2012 European Championship in the Netherlands.
LIVE on talkSPORT
Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …
- Manchester United vs. Wolves (Wednesday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT
- Fulham v Middlesbrough (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2
- Watford vs. Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT
- Arsenal vs. Burnley (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2
- Newcastle vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT
The 25-year-old, who was loaned to Newcastle by Eintracht Frankfurt, said: “I’ve played against some very good players in my career, but no one as fast as Traore.
“He is incredible, definitely an animal. Not only is he incredibly fast, he’s so strong too.
“He is known as the fastest man in football and now I know that is true.
getty images – getty
Jetro Willems was memorized by Adama Traore’s pace and strength
“I like to think that I’m pretty fast too, at least before I played against him – that was different.
“I played against Ronaldo, who is fast but not that fast. Of course, he’s so clever, but sometimes it’s easier than competing against someone at incredible pace.
gossip
Live broadcast of news: Fernandes completes Spurs Medical and Man United worth £ 65m
Rumors
Man United closely with Fernandes, scouts look at the Premier League midfielder
He’s back again
Aston Villa sign the former Liverpool goalkeeper on loan
blow
Mourinho suggests that the injured Kane could miss England’s Euro 2020 campaign
underrated
Aguero would be rated more if he played for Liverpool or Man United – Murphy
Oops
Sunderland delete controversial tweet announcing the signing of the former Rangers striker
gone downhill
Tottenham has declined under Mourinho, ex-Liverpool defender claims
latest
Man United news: Fernandes is compared to the legendary Lindelof
LATEST
Arsenal transfer live news: Gunners confirm loan agreement, Arteta gives Nketiah update
surprise
Fergie 4th, Klopp 3rd … Warnock selects its five largest Premier League managers
“But it’s as tough an afternoon as I was, even though I thought I did a good job.”
Traore joined Wolves in 18 million pounds from Middlesbrough in 2018, but only made eight Premier League starts in his debut campaign.
In the meantime, the 23-year-old has established himself as a regular at Molineux. Nuno Espirito Santo is in seventh place in the table.