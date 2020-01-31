Newcastle girl calls out cops to Facebook for posting old mugshot

Today ‘s great mood comes with the kind permission of Tiffany-Anne Brislane-Brown, a woman in Newcastle, who called the police for posting a flattering mug shot on her Facebook.

The Newcastle Police released the picture yesterday, asking the public for help finding the 23-year-old woman who was being searched for alleged theft and related crime. Quite quickly, people started leaving rough comments about their looks, and Tiffany-Anne decided to join the discussion.

“I love the photo that was taken how many years ago,” she said in a comment. “Let’s calm down with the comments, guys, it’s not every day that I look like trailer garbage. Let’s just say it wasn’t a good angle, was it?”

In a separate comment, she said the photo was taken in 2015 and called the police “Gronks” because she gave an indication that it was simply a violation of the community service.

“Here’s a recent picture of me,” she wrote, and published a separate picture (which appears to have been removed).

“Let’s take the time to acknowledge that this is not my current photo on the Newcastle police site that you uploaded from 2015.”

Despite the police’s request to “refrain from commenting that is harmful or offensive,” there are hundreds of comments that affect Tiffany-Anne’s appearance. (PEDESTRIAN.TV asked the NSW police why they hadn’t moderated the bad comments but hadn’t heard back yet.)

Other people started defending them. “For heaven’s sake, I pray none of you ever have a family member or friend in this situation because most of you are simply evil with your personal attacks on this girl,” wrote one person. “This is someone’s daughter, sister, loved one, etc. Please have a heart.”