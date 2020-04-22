Newcastle manager Steve Bruce the moment paid Freddie Flintoff’s monthly bill in pricey Dubai restaurant and then asked Jamie Oliver to depart his own occasion for swearing

If you’ve been listening to talkSPORT’s new co-host Freddie Flintoff on the Breakfast exhibit, you will know he has a little bit of a popularity for becoming a restricted git.

Laura Woods and co. have been teasing the England cricket legend about stories of him haggling in excess of the cost of fish and chips, and a pint at his Preston regional – but this hilarious story normally takes it to a complete new amount of stinginess.

getty

Andrew Flintoff is talkSPORT’s most current signing as the new common co-host on the Athletics Breakfast

Let us established the scene – on Wednesday’s Breakfast show, Woods, Flintoff and previous England striker Darren Bent were being talking about the stories Steve Bruce could be changed as Newcastle United manager if the club’s £300million takeover goes by means of.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has even been connected to the St James’ Park hotseat, with their potential new Saudi Arabian homeowners established to make the Magpies one particular of the wealthiest golf equipment in the Leading League.

Bent, who performed underneath Bruce at Sunderland, insisted his former manager need to at minimum be given time by the new entrepreneurs.

Freddie also wants Brucey to keep his job… but for slightly various explanations – as the Magpies boss once bailed him out of paying a large bill at a pricey restaurant!

“I love Steve Bruce – he got me out of a pickle after in Dubai,” explained the Ashes winner.

“I was in Dubai on holiday and I was in a restaurant, the Buddha Bar, and I’d used over and above me means and my credit rating card bounced, I’d maxed it out.

“It’s the sort of location that is considerably too flash for me, I don’t know why Steve Bruce was in there to be truthful, in his tracksuit.

Getty Photographs – Getty

Steve Bruce helped bail Freddie out of spending for a slap-up meal in Dubai… and was repaid with an invite to a free do hosted by Jamie Oliver

“I’d taken my mate and missus out and I’d compensated for every little thing, I’d paid out all the expenses, and my mate claimed he’d pay back for this food and I understood he didn’t have ample income on him.

“So my card had bounced and I was searching spherical the cafe, I was panicking, and I saw Steve Bruce having dinner, so I sidled around and had a chat with Steve.

“Then I experienced to say to him: ‘Steve, do us a favour mate? My credit score card has bounced, can you lend me a number of quid to fork out my monthly bill?’

“Bless him, he compensated it and I took him out the following night.

“Absolute legend of a man, a wonderful male, he’s astounding.”

Freddie Flintoff’s hilarious story about having Steve Bruce to a social gathering in Dubai and the Newcastle manager telling off Jamie Oliver!

Nonetheless, later on in the demonstrate Freddie admitted how he ‘paid’ the Newcastle boss back – by using him out to a evening meal he didn’t even have to fork out for.

And it turns out Brucey isn’t a supporter of blue language, particularly in front of the ladies, as supper host Jamie Oliver shortly found out.

Asked wherever he took him, Freddie explained: “Well… it’s a little bit uncomfortable really, I took him out for a freebie.

“There was this significant start of Jamie Oliver’s cafe chain going out there, so there was a bit of a bash.

“So we’re sat all around acquiring a can of beer and a awesome glass of… something… totally free and Jamie Oliver arrived more than to chat to people today.

“He started off chatting, and he’s a attractive fella, Jamie, but he swore, he swore in front of Steve Bruce.

Getty Photographs – Getty

You do not want to swear in front of Steve Bruce, in particular with girls about

“So Steve has turned round and stated [here, Fred puts on a poor attempt at a Geordie accent]: ‘You brain not swearing in entrance of the women of all ages, you should!’

“But Jamie Oliver swore all over again and Steve turned around and mentioned: ‘I instructed you after, now can you go?’

“I’m considering, it’s his perform and Steve Bruce experienced sent him off!

“Jamie was on the lookout all around like, is he joking? But he wasn’t joking, Steve. Really don’t swear in front of females.

“So yeah, I nevertheless owe him a few quid for dinner.”