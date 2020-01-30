Newcastle United completes Tottenham Hotspur’s commitment to Danny Rose after it has been reported that the English ace will no longer play for Spurs

Newcastle United has confirmed that Danny Rose has been loaned out by Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The England left-back wants to play regularly before the European Championship this summer after missing the last four games for Spurs.

The magpies have also been hit by a number of injuries, with Jetro Willems failing predictably, making the move perfect for all parties.

Danny Rose has completed a loan move to Newcastle United

The 29-year-old said on the club’s website: “It is a great honor for me to be here. I am so grateful that the manager brought me in and I try to pay it back as soon as I play.

“It is really exciting for me that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.

“Newcastle is one of the largest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans against Oxford this weekend.

“You can’t go wrong with this passion and support from the fans. I’m looking forward to that.”

Rose is said to have played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur

The defender has played 29 caps and can play against Norwich City for the Magpies this Saturday.

However, it is unlikely that he will play for Spurs again after completing his rental business.

The Sun’s Martin Lipton talked about White and Sawyer, claiming that the full-back angered Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy for the last time.

“He won’t play for Tottenham anymore,” said Lipton on Thursday morning.

The injury to Jetro Willems has forced Steve Bruce into the transfer market

“You definitely don’t want him on the team. They don’t want him in the squad, they want him out of the club, they don’t want him to be seen there again.

“This is the position in which they [the club] are at the moment. I don’t just mean Jose [Mourinho], Daniel [Levy].

“I think it’s fair to say that Daniel is a puzzle as a player. He’s a very good-natured guy – and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“And I know that [Mauricio] Pochettino really liked the fact that he was causing friction in the locker room all the time.

Danny Rose will NEVER play for Tottenham again, says Martin Lipton White and Sawyer

“Not always negative, just to cheer people up and get them going. And that wears out.

“And at some point they just don’t feel like him anymore and if Jose doesn’t like you, he’s not the way to change his mind too easily.”