Newcastle United take over: Premier League responds to Amnesty International’s concerns about Saudi Arabia

The Premier League has responded to Amnesty International’s concerns about Saudi Arabia’s occupation of Newcastle United and assured the Human Rights Organization that the exact process is being carried out carefully.

Amnesty International wrote a letter to the Premier League urging them to block their commitment from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, headed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. .

The acquisition is expected to be completed and officially announced by May 1, with the approval of the new ownership, testing of Premier League owners and managers, to ensure the parties “comply with standards higher than required by law.” Be done to protect credibility and image.

Amnesty International Director Kate Allen claimed that the Premier League “became dangerous and a vehicle to divert human rights abuses in the country.”

He continued: “As long as these questions (about the human rights record of Saudi Arabia) remain unresolved, the Premier League puts itself at risk rather than those who want the glamor and prestige of Premier League football. Use it, use it to act deeply. It is immoral, in violation of international law and contrary to the values ​​of the Premier League and the international football community, “he wrote in a letter to Richard Masters, the Premier League’s senior manager.

“You will appreciate that these issues are often subject to media speculation, but at the heart of them are temporary processes, according to English law and the rules of the Premier League itself,” the professors wrote in response to Wednesday afternoon. That they cannot be done in public and that we cannot comment

“However, I can assure you that these processes go beyond what is required by British law, and they are applied with equal precision to any prospective purchase of a Premier League club.”

