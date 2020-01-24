Newcomers will bring kiwi flavor to Home and Away 2020 season

Strewth! Australian residents of Summer Bay taste kiwi when a New Zealand family joins Home and Away for their new season.

The story tells of the arrival of the united Parata family in Summer Bay in search of a new start.

Born in Wellington, Kawakawa Fox-Reo, 22, who plays the youngest member of the Nikau family, hopes that he and the other members of the Kiwi cast will bring something new to the series.

“They can expect a familiar New Zealand sense of humor and a close-knit family who face their problems head-on.”

They may also be looking forward to seeing an authentic representation of the Maori on the show, he said.

There are clues in the trailer that the Paratas have something to hide, but Fox-Reo, who also appeared in Wellington Paranormal, does nothing.

“They are looking for a new start, there is something about them that they are trying to move away from and that poses problems.”

He says that he and his character have one thing in common.

Kawakawa Fox-Reo portrays teenager Nikau Parata on the show. Photo / provided

“We are both family oriented, he has a very close relationship with his mom.”

But the similarities end there: “He’s a ladies’ man, I’m certainly not!”

He says he learned a lot from working with veteran actors on the show and is delighted with the reaction of the Kiwis at home.

“The process has been great, working with the fat guys. It’s a dream come true.”

Nikau is the son of the matriarch of the Gemma Parata family, played by Bree Peters (former villain of Shortland Street Pania Stevens) who has to face the recent loss of her partner and Nikau’s father.

“Family is everything to her,” says Peters.

Her brother-in-law is Ariki Parata, played by Rob Kipa-Williams. Ariki’s younger brother is Tane Parata. Tane is performed by newcomer Ethan Browne, recently graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney.

New Zealanders look forward to seeing a Kiwi family on the iconic show.

“Hurry up Monday so I can watch my kiwi family,” said one person on Facebook.

“You can’t wait for this to start again,” said another person.

• Home and Away returns to TVNZ 2 on February 3.

