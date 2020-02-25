newest-member-of-tampa-bay-lightning-talks-about-staying-traded-from-san-jose

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Barclay Goodrow skated with the San Jose Sharks in a decline to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Soon after the recreation, he piled onto a bus with his teammates and, when he acquired off of the bus, he understood he experienced stepped into enemy territory. The City of Brotherly Adore, the dwelling of the Philadelphia Flyers, surrounded him.

He went to mattress as a Shark and he bought out of mattress as a Shark,

taking part in a exercise session with the team on Monday early morning.

Then, on Monday afternoon, the basic manager paid out him a check out.

“At all over 2 p.m., Doug Wilson arrived to see me in my resort home and informed me the news,” Goodrow explained to eight On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley on Tuesday early morning. “And it was a good deal of combined emotions. I have been with these fellas for a ton of many years so it was tough expressing goodbye but it can make it a lot much easier when you are coming into an organization like this, the expertise they have, the group of guys, the lifestyle they have in this article so it is definitely thrilling.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning obtained Goodrow, a feisty centre, as very well as a third-spherical draft decide on from the Sharks for Anthony Greco and a first-round draft select.

Goodrow hopped on a airplane from Philadelphia to Tampa on Monday evening

arriving in the Sunshine State right after midnight.

“I am carrying out truly very well,” he said subsequent the early morning skate. “The adrenaline

will unquestionably be flowing tonight so I am seeking ahead to it.

Goodrow, who entered the league with the Sharks in 2014, has 8 aims

and 16 helps this year. Those people figures are his very best numbers as an NHL

participant.

He admitted he was shocked by the trade but he is joyful to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“If I could have picked a single team to come to,” explained Goodrow, “it absolutely would have been these fellas.”

