In this article are the newest rain and snow totals from the most up-to-date storm program to have an impact on eastern Iowa.

TownRainSnowWaterloo.95TraceDubuque.97Cedar Rapids.65Iowa Town1.33Ainsworth 7.4 N0.54Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.70Bellevue LD 12, IA0.81Central City 6.7 W0.76CHARLES Town, IA1.1CLUTIER, IA0.54CRESCO 1NE, IA1.440.9Davenport .9 WNW0.30Decorah 4.9SE1.440.2Decorah 7.9 ENE1.130.3Dubuque #3, IA0.96Dubuque L&D 11, IA1.34ELKADER 6SSW, IA1.27TraceEly .5 SE0.92Fairfax 4. NW0.95FAYETTE, IA1.10TraceGARWIN, IA0.79GRUNDY Centre, IA1.10TraceGUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA1.22HAMPTON, IA1.431.0Independence .9 WNW0.99Iowa Metropolis 8. NE1.94IOWA Metropolis, IA1.12IOWA FALLS, IA1.22TraceKalona 7.3 NNW1.52Lansing 4.1 NW1.28MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA1.02MAQUOKETA 4 W, IA0.89Marengo 2.6 SSW0.72MARENGO, IA0.73Marion 1.7 NNW0.64Monona 9.7 N1.490.3Monticello, IA0.79New Hampton .3 NNW2.000.8New Hampton .4 SW1.910.4NEW HAMPTON, IA1.601.0Nora Springs 2.4 SSE1.63OSAGE , IA0.751.0Parnell .1 SSW1.45Rickardsville .2 W0.94Solon .3 ESE1.17ST ANSGAR, IA1.201.2TOLEDO 3 N, IATRAER, IA0.75TRIPOLI, IA1.270.2VINTON, IA0.66VOLGA 1NE, IA1.13TraceWashington 5.8 SW0.41WASHINGTON, IA0.25WAUCOMA , IA1.470.5WAUKON, IA1.28TraceWellman 4. E0.78West Department 2. NNW1.51West Chester .1 SW0.37WILLIAMSBURG 3 SE, IA1.10

The recent rainfall has led to rises on portions of local rivers. Simply click every single river basin to glimpse at the present and forecast ranges:

Cedar River at Cedar Falls

Mississippi River at McGregor and Dubuque

Iowa River at Marengo

English River at Kalona

North Skunk River close to Sigourney

Simply click right here to bookmark a url to the rivers in eastern Iowa. They will be handy for the spring flooding period.