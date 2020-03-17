Newham man who raped and assaulted female branded ‘violent and dangerous’

An East London person jailed for frequently raping and seriously assaulting a lady has been branded a “violent, perilous, personal” by police.

Ian David Vacciana, 57, was specified 13-and-a-50 percent years in jail for a sequence of assaults on a woman victim in 2018 and 2019.

The Newham male was identified responsible of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, rape, attempted rape and assault by beating at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The courtroom head the initial incident occurred in February 2018 in Newham when Vacciana tried to rape the target.

Concerning the summer of 2018 and spring 2019, Vacciana then subjected the sufferer to two serious assaults.

In July he raped her, assaulting her all over again the following working day.

Vacciana was arrested on July 24 2019 and charged two days later.

Detectives from the North East Area’s Safeguarding crew led the investigation.

Detective Constable Sally Ogden mentioned: “Vacciana is a violent, dangerous, specific who set the victim through an definitely terrible ordeal.

“He has continued to deny the vile items he did to her. I’m happy that the jury agreed with the overwhelming evidence we crafted from him and chose to convict him.

“I’d like to praise the sufferer for her braveness in contacting the police and for supporting our investigation all over.

“Her steps have served to put a harmful male guiding bars in which he is unable to lead to harm to any one else.

“I hope the victim’s bravery inspires other victims of violence and sexual abuse to appear ahead. Getting in touch with the police can be an very daunting point to do, but relaxation confident, you will be offered with assistance and compassion.”