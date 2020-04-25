News about Man Utd: Todd Cantwell hates playing against Aaron Wan-Bissace

Wan-Bissaka quickly settled in United (photo: Getty Images)

Norwich City winger Todd Cantwell acknowledged Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissace as “pace” and “force” preventing him from dribbling.

The 22-year-old is an outstanding performer alongside Ole Gunnar Solskaer since moving £ 45 million from Crystal Palace last summer.

Wan-Bissaki’s ability to defend in one-on-one situations earned him the nickname “spider,” and Cantwell says the right-back was up against the bills during a United 3: 1 win at away in Norwich in October.

He told United Stand on YouTube: “To be the honest first game when we played Carrow Road, I felt like one of those games where the pace really improved.

“It was really hard to really get close to the boys. I remember finding it really hard on the left, especially from Wan-Bissak.

“What an amazing defender. I mean, he does it to everyone, so I don’t take it personally.

Read the latest updates: live Coronavirus news

Cantwell says Wan-Bissaka is a nightmare to play (Photo: Getty Images)

“I knew that a difficult game was ahead of me, of course he had pace, strength, he was a very, very good one-on-one defender.

“No matter how good a striker you are, you still have to respect if you are a good defender, you are a good defender.”

More: Manchester United FC



Cantwell says that it’s not only Wan-Bissaki’s physical fitness that makes him the best defender, but his expectations allow him to read the game easily.

He added: “He is similar to Jamal (Lewis), there are some players you don’t want to fight, you know that normally, if you’re not faster than them, you can outsmart them, but when they have a joke to defend themselves well, it can be quite hard.

MORE: Manchester United is struggling to spend £ 500,000 a week on Alexis Sanchez’s flop

MORE: Gary Neville urges Manchester United to be cautious about Jadon Sancho

Follow Metro Sport on our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can find more stories like this on our sports website.