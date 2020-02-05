News channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo leaves morning news to rehabilitate her vocal cords

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gayle Guyardo, presenter of news channel 8, is leaving the company for health reasons after 33 years on radio.

Gayle wants to explain to viewers and fans why this is a difficult decision:

“I wanted to take a moment to thank the viewers who started their days with the morning news from News Channel 8. I’ve been blessed with the most amazing job for 26 years now, and I have only to thank you.

Aside from a nine-month hiatus, I’ve been signing up for News Channel 8 since summer 1993. Not a day goes by that I don’t thank God for the privilege of being able to work in such an incredible industry. A power plant like the WFLA that happens to be in my hometown of Tampa, Florida.

I grew up on channel 8. All of my main events happened at this station. I had a family that raised 4 great daughters with my beloved husband Mark.

I met some of my dearest friends who are not just employees, but are a family to me. I’ve worked with some of the most talented and intelligent people you would ever know.

Unfortunately, February 28th is my last day on the morning news from WFLA News Channel 8. I have had vocal cord problems for several years, and thanks to incredible care, I have been able to maintain my voice quality.

After 33 years in the television news industry, my voice, which I rely on for my job, can no longer meet the requirements of daily anchoring and sends 4 1/2 hours of live news every day.

The good news is that after 90 days of silence, my doctor is able to relieve the pain and discomfort I feel after anchoring for 4 1/2 hours a day and to fully recover. Once my vocal cords have healed, returning to the 4 1/2 hour anchorage requirements will result in the same medical problems. I am looking forward to the future.

That voice gave me the privilege of sharing stories about the amazing people who call Tampa Bay at home, and I had a seat in the front row to watch the incredible change and growth of a city that my family has loved since the beginning in the 20th century.

The hardest part is that I don’t see the smiling faces of my colleagues who fill me with joy and laughter every day – but I’m really looking forward to weekly catch-ups.

I will really miss waking up with Tampa Bay and again I would never have had this opportunity if it hadn’t been for the support of viewers starting their day with us on WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38.

Thank you for your love and support, it has meant everything to me over the years.

Love,

Gayle

,