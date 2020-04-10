News from Man Utd: Who will win the boxing match between Keane and Vieira

Keane and Vieira have had a long history of battles on the field (photo: Getty Images)

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes that Roy Keane would defeat Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira in the boxing ring.

Two iconic Premier League midfielders were known for their war disputes whenever the bitter opponents faced each other.

One famous incident occurred off the pitch before the Gunners’ clash against United at Highbury in 2005, when Keane confronted a former French national because of something that was said in the tunnel.

After Judge Graham Poll entered between the pair, the Irish midfielder shouted “I’ll see you”. Mind games may have worked because Sir Alex Ferguson’s site came out as 4-2 winners.

Shedding some light on the situation, Silvestre told the Talk Of The Devils podcast: “It’s a small tunnel, players stand shoulder to shoulder and I think Patrick passed Gary, and he said,” You have big lips when you’re with your band. so I want to take you outside 1 on 1, me and you. “

“So Roy Keane as a good captain defended Gary and said,” If you want to take him to my player, take him to me, “but there was also some French vocabulary.”

Keane and Vieira often went to war (photo: Getty Images)

Asked who would win the boxing fight between them, Silvestre said: “Maybe because we played boxing, Roy would have the advantage.

“We had a fitness trainer who came to my third season at United and was good at lifting and boxing, Mike Clegg.

“We would do boxing with Mike, so Roy was pretty good at it, (Ryan) Giggsy, and then Wayne (Rooney).

“Many players like to do one minute, two, three rounds after training, it’s good for upper body and coordination.”

