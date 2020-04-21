News from Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs one player to complete the “dream” first third

Marcus Rashford wants to see Jadon Sancho join Manchester United (photo: Getty)

Manchester chief United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “dreams” of Marcus Rashford’s first three, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Norwegian showed great faith in both Rashford and Martial last summer, selling Romelu Lukaku for 72 million pounds, which also allowed Mason Greenwood to get a longer playing time.

Although United suffered injury from the crisis for most of the season, their attack was still prolific, and Rashford, Martial and Greenwood scored 47 goals between them.

Odion Ighalo has been added to give more front-line experience, but a glaring addition is needed on the right wing, where United has not had a consistent right winger for almost eight years.

Rashford and Martial entered into lethal cooperation during this period (photo: Getty)

Solskjaer believes that Sancho is the man who will fulfill this role, and this will enable the Norwegian to choose the line of “dreams” Rashford, Martial and winger from England.

Dortmund is ready to sell the winger this summer and dumped the 20-year-old at 120 million pounds before the coronavir pandemic forced European leagues to suspend.

A pandemic can have a devastating effect on clubs’ finances around the world, but Dortmund will not lower their prices because he knows United is one of the few clubs with finances.

Solskjaer is sure he will make a deal and United will offer Sancho the desired shirt No. 7.

In addition, Ighalo is expected to join a £ 15 million deal, and the club is also interested in captain Aston Villa, Jack Grealish.

Villa estimates it at 70 million pounds, but this price can be lowered, given the club’s pandemic and Premier League fight for safety.

