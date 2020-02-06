Newshub reader and journalist Emma Jolliff loses the battle against cancer

Newshub Nation presenter and reporter Emma Jolliff has lost her battle with cancer.

MediaWorks journalist and media player died in Wellington this morning.

She was the co-host of Newshub Nation, had read Newshub Live news regularly at age 6, and worked as a reporter based in Wellington.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

Jolliff had battled cancer and the disease forced her not to play.

Very sad to hear that Emma Jolliff died. Emma was an absolute professional and a lovely person. My thoughts and those of Natalie go to her family and colleagues who I know will be missed so much.

– Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) February 6, 2020

Newshub news director Hal Crawford confirmed Jolliff’s death in an email to staff today, describing her as a “first class reporter”.

“She was a fantastic reporter and loved telling stories. She considered it an honor to tell stories to people, and she did it so well,” said Crawford’s email.

Jolliff, left, was the co-host of Newshub Nation.

“Emma was a lovely person, a really positive presence in the newsroom and a thorough professional.

“I have received many messages today from all media and political circles, and they all mention Emma’s love for history and fundamentally good nature.”

READ MORE:

• MediaWorks, short of cash, to sell its television activities,

• MediaWorks Sale: Top Three TV Talents Could Leave Ship

• MediaWorks sells television network: limited choice for new owner warns Alex Lawson

• MediaWorks staff staggering over plan to sell television network, Auckland headquarters

Jolliff has worked for MediaWorks since 2007.

Jolliff has been working at MediaWorks since 2007.

“Emma was dear to us,” Crawford told the staff.

.