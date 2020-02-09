Newshub Reid Research political poll results in close competition

Labor and the Greens could form a government with 62 seats between them if the latest Newshub Reid Research poll resulted in votes – but that would be a short-lived thing.

National and Act would miss with 58 seats.

New Zealand first would be completely excluded from Parliament – unless it won a voter seat.

National is on 43.3 percent (down 0.6) – 56 seats.

Work is 42.5 percent (up 0.9) – 55 seats

Greens 5.6% ((-0.7) – 7 seats

1.8% (+ 0.4) law – 2 seats assuming it retains Epsom

NZ First 3.6% (-0.4) – 0 headquarters.

The Maori Party polled 0.9 (up 0.2); the Opportunities Party 0.6% (-0.5%) and the Conservatives 0.7% (-0.2%).

While support for the Green Party translates into 7 seats, its polls show that it is very close to the 5% threshold, which parties must reach if they do not win an electorate seat.

The result reinforces the importance for New Zealand first of winning a seat in the electorate, not only to survive, but to give options to Labor if the Greens do not survive. New Zealand first should target Northland where Cabinet Minister Shane Jones will be held.

The survey is the first major public survey of the year and was conducted between January 23 and February 1.

It was immediately after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the $ 12 billion infrastructure spending plans and before national leader Simon Bridges ruled out working with New Zealand first in any deal post-election.

The poll also asked voters if they thought National should work with New Zealand first and, broken down into party votes, a slight majority of national voters, 42.7%, said yes; 40.9% said no and 16.4% did not know.

Among the very small sample of New Zealand First voters, 54.4% said yes, 35.6% said no and 10% did not know.

• The election of 1,000 eligible voters was carried out between January 23 and February 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

